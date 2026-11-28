CANUCKS (6-21-1) at BRUINS (15-9-1)
5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS
Canucks projected lineup
Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki
Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser
Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson
Paul Cotter -- Jacob Quillan -- Cole Reinhardt
Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek
Elias Pettersson -- Luke Schenn
Jamie Oleksiak -- Tom Willander
Leevi Merilainen
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Arshdeep Bains, Chase Wouters
Injured: Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Elias Pettersson (upper body)
Bruins projected lineup
JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie
Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens
Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras
Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic
Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy
Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen
Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei
Michael DiPietro
Jeremy Swayman
Scratched: Frederic Brunet, Connor Clifton, Michael Eyssimont
Injured: David Pastrnak (lower body)
Status report
The Canucks placed forward Elias Pettersson on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 19. ... Wouters was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could make his NHL debut. ... Chytil is questionable after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday because of an upper-body injury. ... Pastrnak will not play and is day to day after the forward sustained a noncontact injury during a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. ... Hagens likely will return after missing eight games with a back injury.