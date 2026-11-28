CANUCKS (6-21-1) at BRUINS (15-9-1)

5 p.m. ET; NESN, SN, TVAS

Canucks projected lineup

Jake DeBrusk -- Filip Chytil -- Jonathan Lekkerimaki

Liam Ohgren -- Marco Rossi -- Brock Boeser

Drew O'Connor -- Ty Mueller -- Linus Karlsson

Paul Cotter -- Jacob Quillan -- Cole Reinhardt

Zeev Buium -- Filip Hronek

Elias Pettersson -- Luke Schenn

Jamie Oleksiak -- Tom Willander

Leevi Merilainen

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Cameron Crotty, Arshdeep Bains, Chase Wouters

Injured: Brendan Gallagher (lower body), Thatcher Demko (hip), Guillaume Brisebois (undisclosed), Elias Pettersson (upper body)

Bruins projected lineup

JJ Peterka -- Pavel Zacha -- Morgan Geekie

Casey Mittelstadt -- Elias Lindholm -- James Hagens

Marat Khusnutdinov -- Fraser Minten -- Matthew Poitras

Tanner Jeannot -- Sean Kuraly -- Mark Kastelic

Jonathan Aspirot -- Charlie McAvoy

Nikita Zadorov -- Will Borgen

Hampus Lindholm -- Mason Lohrei

Michael DiPietro

Jeremy Swayman

Scratched: Frederic Brunet, Connor Clifton, Michael Eyssimont

Injured: David Pastrnak (lower body)

Status report

The Canucks placed forward Elias Pettersson on injured reserve retroactive to Nov. 19. ... Wouters was recalled from Abbotsford of the American Hockey League on Saturday and could make his NHL debut. ... Chytil is questionable after leaving in the second period of a 5-2 loss at the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday because of an upper-body injury. ... Pastrnak will not play and is day to day after the forward sustained a noncontact injury during a 3-1 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. ... Hagens likely will return after missing eight games with a back injury.