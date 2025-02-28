ANAHEIM -- Ryan Strome and Troy Terry each had a goal and two assists for the Anaheim Ducks in a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks at Honda Center on Thursday.
Strome, Terry each has 3 points, Ducks rally to defeat Canucks
Anaheim erases 2-goal deficit with 5 straight for 8th win in past 11 games
Frank Vatrano, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 22 saves for the Ducks (26-25-7), who are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games.
Anaheim, which has not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2018, moved within six points of the Canucks for the second wild card spot from the Western Conference.
"Everyone wants to be playing important games at this time of the year," Vatrano said. "Obviously, in past years, it (stinks) when you're out of the playoffs after the bye week, going to the All-Star break. Now, these younger guys get a taste of what it's like in crunch time and how every point matters."
Tyler Myers had a goal and an assist, Pius Suter also scored and Arturs Silovs made 20 saves for the Canucks (27-21-11), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.
Vancouver surrendered five straight goals to the Ducks after the first period.
"We're a desperate hockey team," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. "I don't care if it's 4-0, you have to keep playing the game plan. We just had too many guys, instead of going straight, went right or left. A little too much perimeter for my liking."
Anaheim scored three times in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit.
Vatrano scored his team-leading 18th goal of the season over Silovs' glove on a one-timer from the left circle to cut it to 2-1 at 5:27.
Gauthier also scored over Silovs' glove from the same spot as Vatrano, but off the rush, to tie it 2-2 at 9:09.
"He's a gamer," Strome said of Gauthier. "He can look like he's not involved in the game and, next thing you know, you see his speed and his shot and he's got that game-breaking ability."
Strome gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead at 18:41 when he scored with a wrist shot from the slot off a centering pass from Mason McTavish.
LaCombe scored with a wrist shot off the rush with 4:14 left in the third period during 4-on-4 play to extend the lead to 4-2.
"We need some guys to rise to the occasion, whether that's a middle drive or going to the net," Tocchet said. "We had shots on net with nobody going to the net, so a little disappointed in the grit part of our game."
Terry scored into an empty net with 2:06 left for the 5-2 final.
"It was just simplifying our game in the second and third and we just kept rolling them over," Strome said. "Everyone did a great job. The bench was really ready to go. Everyone was on their toes. It seemed like every line was generating momentum and that's a good sign."
Myers scored with a wrist shot from the top of the right circle 10 seconds after exiting the penalty box to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead at 3:17 of the first.
The Canucks extended the lead to 2-0 on Suter's goal at 16:52 of the first period. Myers, who was hit in the throat with a shot during overtime against the Kings on Wednesday and left the game, brought the puck behind the Anaheim net and came out the other side before centering a pass into the crease that Suter redirected between Dostal's pads.
"We weren't happy with the first period," Vatrano said. "I think we knew what we needed to do. I think we just needed to simplify our game. That's what we did in the second and third period and that's why we won the hockey game. I think we wore them down. We knew they played last night. We know it's tough playing back to backs in this league."
NOTES: The Canucks came in 9-1-0 in their previous 10 games against Anaheim. ... Brock Boeser assisted on Suter's goal to give him seven points (five goals, two assists) in his past six games against the Ducks. ... Anaheim has won five straight at home. ... The Ducks have four multi-goal comeback wins at home this season, tied with the Carolina Hurricanes for the NHL lead. ... LaCombe extended his point streak to four games (one goal, four assists). ... Terry extended his point streak to four games (one goal, five assists). ... Vatrano has seven goals in his past 12 games. ... Dostal is 6-1-1 in his past eight appearances.