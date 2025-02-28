Strome, Terry each has 3 points, Ducks rally to defeat Canucks

Frank Vatrano, Cutter Gauthier and Jackson LaCombe also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 22 saves for the Ducks (26-25-7), who are 8-2-1 in their past 11 games.

Anaheim, which has not made the Stanley Cup Playoffs since 2018, moved within six points of the Canucks for the second wild card spot from the Western Conference.

"Everyone wants to be playing important games at this time of the year," Vatrano said. "Obviously, in past years, it (stinks) when you're out of the playoffs after the bye week, going to the All-Star break. Now, these younger guys get a taste of what it's like in crunch time and how every point matters."

Tyler Myers had a goal and an assist, Pius Suter also scored and Arturs Silovs made 20 saves for the Canucks (27-21-11), who were coming off a 3-2 overtime win at the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday.

Vancouver surrendered five straight goals to the Ducks after the first period.

"We're a desperate hockey team," Vancouver coach Rick Tocchet said. "I don't care if it's 4-0, you have to keep playing the game plan. We just had too many guys, instead of going straight, went right or left. A little too much perimeter for my liking."