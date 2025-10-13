Mammoth at Blackhawks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (1-1-0) at BLACKHAWKS (0-2-1)

8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16; CHSN

Mammoth projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz

JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto

Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Brandon Tanev

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Nate Schmidt -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev

Vitek Vanecek

Karel Vejmelka

Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino

Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)

Blackhawks projected lineup

Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky

Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi

Ryan Donato -- Ryan Greene -- Ilya Mikheyev

Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Sam Lafferty

Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel

Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy

Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier

Spencer Knight

Arvid Soderblom

Scratched: Artyom Levshunov, Lukas Reichel

Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)

Status report

Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss four weeks after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday … Hayton (lower body) is expected to play but will be a game-time decision. … Dickinson (upper body) is likely to return after missing a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.