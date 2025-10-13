Mammoth at Blackhawks projected lineups

MAMMOTH (1-1-0) at BLACKHAWKS (0-2-1)
8:30 p.m. ET; Utah16; CHSN
Mammoth projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Jack McBain -- Nick Schmaltz
JJ Peterka -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Kevin Stenlund -- Kailer Yamamoto
Michael Carcone -- Barrett Hayton -- Brandon Tanev
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Nate Schmidt -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Dmitri Simashev
Vitek Vanecek
Karel Vejmelka
Scratched: Nick DeSimone, Andrew Agozzino
Injured: Sean Durzi (upper body), Alex Kerfoot (lower body), Liam O’Brien (lower body)
Blackhawks projected lineup
Colton Dach -- Connor Bedard -- Andre Burakovsky
Teuvo Teravainen -- Frank Nazar -- Tyler Bertuzzi
Ryan Donato -- Ryan Greene -- Ilya Mikheyev
Nick Foligno -- Jason Dickinson -- Sam Lafferty
Alex Vlasic -- Sam Rinzel
Matt Grzelcyk -- Connor Murphy
Wyatt Kaiser -- Louis Crevier
Spencer Knight
Arvid Soderblom
Scratched: Artyom Levshunov, Lukas Reichel
Injured: Landon Slaggert (lower body), Joey Anderson (lower body)
Status report
Durzi, a defenseman, is expected to miss four weeks after he was injured during a 3-2 overtime win at the Nashville Predators on Saturday … Hayton (lower body) is expected to play but will be a game-time decision. … Dickinson (upper body) is likely to return after missing a 3-2 loss to the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday.