Mammoth lose to Flames, fail to pad wild-card lead

Utah remained three points ahead of the Los Angeles Kings, who have a game in hand.

“I didn’t like the way we approached our game in the sense that we had to be ready to grind, get inside and to work extremely hard for every inch,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “I don’t think our emotion, our focus was at the right place, and it showed everywhere from everybody. I’m not blaming anybody. Coaches, players, we need to be better. We need to grind.

“I like the way Calgary played today. They came to work and they played really good, and that’s the kind of adversity we want, and we need to have the right answer next time.”

Brayden Pachal had a goal and two assists for his first three-point NHL game, and Matt Coronato, Connor Zary and Mikael Backlund also scored for the Flames (33-38-9), who had lost three in a row (0-2-1). Dustin Wolf made 28 saves.

“I thought we played well tonight,” Calgary coach Ryan Huska said. “We had a long road trip, came back and you never know what it’s going to look like, but I thought the guys did a good job.”