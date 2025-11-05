BUFFALO -- Clayton Keller scored 47 seconds into overtime to lift the Utah Mammoth to a 2-1 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.
Keller scores in OT, Mammoth defeat Sabres
Wins it at 47 seconds for Utah; Buffalo extends point streak to 7 games
The Utah captain carried the puck to the front of the net and slid a shot five-hole on Alex Lyon.
“That’s something that we talked about, not letting these weird things creep into our game, just little mistakes,” Keller said of ending a two-game skid. “We had good video and kind of broke it down, and great response by the guys. Everyone played hard. All four lines chipped in and made a difference tonight.”
Mammoth goalie Karel Vejmelka got an assist on the winning goal, gloving an Alex Tuch shot from point-blank range before dishing the puck to defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.
“Obviously, [Buffalo] had a scoring chance from the slot,” Vejmelka said. "I thought I was going to freeze it, but they asked for the puck. It was a great play. … It was good communication from them, for sure.”
Nick Schmaltz scored, and Vejmelka made 17 saves for the Mammoth (9-4-0).
“[Heck] of a game from everybody,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Our four lines, our six D, our goalie were really good. I think there’s a lot of stuff we were talking about lately: our gap, our reloading, our poise with the puck, our battle down low, our possession in the [offensive] zone, making good plays, going at the net. Really proud of the way the boys played.”
Noah Ostlund scored his first NHL goal for the Sabres (5-4-4), who extended their point streak to seven (3-0-4) in what was their fifth straight overtime game. Lyon made 33 saves.
“It’s just how seasons go, and weird stuff happens,” Lyon said. “It means that we’re competitive and we’re staying in there, and I almost hate to say that. But if we find a way to keep getting points, find a way to continue to stick around, that’s a good thing. I also think the next step is available for us where maybe we start to take over. But credit to guys, and [we] continued to battle all night with a tough lineup situation.”
Schmaltz gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 3:58 of the third period. He took a cross-ice feed from Keller in the right circle and snapped it short side over Lyon’s left pad.
Ostlund tied it 1-1 at 7:50. His shot from the slot hit the end glass and Isak Rosen knocked it from behind the net back to Ostlund in front, where he beat Vejmelka over his right arm for his first goal in 13 NHL games.
“I want to have an impact up here, and when I get the chance I want to take it,” he said.
The Sabres had nine of their 18 shots on goal in the first period. The Mammoth outshot them 28-9 over the next two periods and overtime.
“It was a game where momentum flows,” Buffalo coach Lindy Ruff said. “We had some big opportunities in the first, for sure, that we didn’t take advantage of. I thought one of the biggest opportunities we missed the net, start of the third period on the 3-on-1. I think we mainly limited their rush plays, but they’ve got really good speed inside the zone, and that was causing a little bit of a problem for us.”
NOTES: JJ Peterka had three shots on goal in 15:40 of ice time in his first game back in Buffalo since the Sabres traded the forward to Utah for forward Josh Doan and defenseman Michael Kesselring on June 26. Doan had one shot in 16:39 and Kesselring had two shots in 17:25 for the Sabres.