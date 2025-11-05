Keller scores in OT, Mammoth defeat Sabres

Nick Schmaltz scored, and Vejmelka made 17 saves for the Mammoth (9-4-0).

“[Heck] of a game from everybody,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. “Our four lines, our six D, our goalie were really good. I think there’s a lot of stuff we were talking about lately: our gap, our reloading, our poise with the puck, our battle down low, our possession in the [offensive] zone, making good plays, going at the net. Really proud of the way the boys played.”

Noah Ostlund scored his first NHL goal for the Sabres (5-4-4), who extended their point streak to seven (3-0-4) in what was their fifth straight overtime game. Lyon made 33 saves.

“It’s just how seasons go, and weird stuff happens,” Lyon said. “It means that we’re competitive and we’re staying in there, and I almost hate to say that. But if we find a way to keep getting points, find a way to continue to stick around, that’s a good thing. I also think the next step is available for us where maybe we start to take over. But credit to guys, and [we] continued to battle all night with a tough lineup situation.”

Schmaltz gave Utah a 1-0 lead at 3:58 of the third period. He took a cross-ice feed from Keller in the right circle and snapped it short side over Lyon’s left pad.

Ostlund tied it 1-1 at 7:50. His shot from the slot hit the end glass and Isak Rosen knocked it from behind the net back to Ostlund in front, where he beat Vejmelka over his right arm for his first goal in 13 NHL games.

“I want to have an impact up here, and when I get the chance I want to take it,” he said.