Utah Hockey Club at Kraken projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

UTAH (16-13-6) at KRAKEN (16-19-2)

8 p.m. ET; Utah16, KHN, KONG

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz

Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli

Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone

Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O'Brien

Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko

Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky

Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev

Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour

Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura

Philipp Grubauer

Ales Stezka

Scratched: Daniel Sprong

Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (undisclosed)

Status report

Neither team held a morning skate. … Daccord, a goalie, skated on his own before practice on Sunday but is not expected to dress. … Burakovsky, a forward, will return after missing a 5-4 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday with an illness.

Latest News

NHL On Tap: Jets host Predators, seek 4th straight win

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Blackhawks, Blues prepare for spectacle in finale of 'Road to the NHL Winter Classic'

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Hutson among ice time leaders

NHL nationally televised games for week of Dec. 30

Kopitar scores twice in 3rd, Kings rally past Flyers

Stars score 5 straight goals, defeat slumping Blackhawks

Norris breaks tie in 3rd period, sparks Senators past Wild

On Tap: Day 5 of 2025 World Junior Championship

Golden Knights shut out Flames for 6th straight win

Blues coaches Montgomery, Julien thrilled to be at Wrigley Field for Winter Classic

Color of Hockey: Gao relishes role as mentor at Canadiens camps

Best goals of 2024 shared by NHL.com writers

Perfetti, Jets focused on growing 1 game at a time

Zizing 'Em Up: Deputy Commissioner Daly talks outdoor games, 4 Nations Face-Off, Olympics