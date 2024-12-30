Utah Hockey Club at Kraken projected lineups
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Barrett Hayton -- Nick Schmaltz
Jack McBain -- Logan Cooley -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Nick Bjugstad -- Matias Maccelli
Alexander Kerfoot -- Kevin Stenlund -- Michael Carcone
Mikhail Sergachev -- Olli Maatta
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Juuso Valimaki -- Vladislav Kolyachonok
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Liam O'Brien
Injured: Maveric Lamoureux (undisclosed), Sean Durzi (upper body), John Marino (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jaden Schwartz -- Matty Beniers -- Kaapo Kakko
Jared McCann -- Chandler Stephenson -- Andre Burakovsky
Eeli Tolvanen -- Shane Wright -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Tye Kartye -- Yanni Gourde -- Brandon Tanev
Vince Dunn -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Brandon Montour
Ryker Evans -- Josh Mahura
Philipp Grubauer
Ales Stezka
Scratched: Daniel Sprong
Injured: Jordan Eberle (pelvis), Joey Daccord (undisclosed)
Status report
Neither team held a morning skate. … Daccord, a goalie, skated on his own before practice on Sunday but is not expected to dress. … Burakovsky, a forward, will return after missing a 5-4 overtime win at the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday with an illness.