Devils hand Utah 1st loss of inaugural season behind Allen's 20-save shutout

It was Allen's 25th shutout of his NHL career and first since he had 22 saves for the Montreal Canadiens in a 4-0 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at Bell Centre on Feb. 14, 2023.

"I mean, the win is the important part, and the shutout is a bonus for me at this point my career," Allen said. "Honestly, the guys made it pretty easy on me for the most part. I made a couple tough saves, but they did a great job."

Nico Hischier and Seamus Casey each had a goal and an assist, and Stefan Noesen scored for the Devils (4-1-0).

"I think it was very solid effort by us," Hischier said. "We knew they were hot, they were feeling good about themselves, so we knew we had to be ready. They got a lot of skill, a lot of speed, so I think we did a good job to eliminate that and stick with our game plan. If we play our hockey, we're a really good team."

Karel Vejmelka made 30 saves for Utah (3-1-0), which had won the first three games of its inaugural season by scoring 16 goals and tying for the best power play in the NHL (42.9 percent). It went 0-for-4 against the Devils.

"[New Jersey] played really well," Utah coach Andre Tourigny said. "Those guys on the other side are well coached. They know what kind of threat we are. Our first three games, I talked about how much we went inside to get rebounds and tips. If you don't get those, you don't get the next one."

The most notable of Allen's six first-period saves came against Alex Kerfoot with his glove on a snap shot from the slot at 3:34.

"At the start it wasn't pretty, but we just found our game," Allen said. "We stayed patient, and then the power play finally got its opportunity and made the most of it (2-for-7). The guys were ready. I could tell when they came in today. Sometimes afternoon games are little quirky, you get some slow starts, but I felt it in the dressing room that guys were ready to go."