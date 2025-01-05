Harley lifts Stars past Utah Hockey Club in OT for 4th straight win

Scores at 3:01 for Dallas, which extends point streak to 6; Maccelli gets 2 goals for Utah

By Taylor Baird
DALLAS -- Thomas Harley scored 3:01 into overtime to give the Dallas Stars their fourth straight win, 3-2 against the Utah Hockey Club at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

Harley won it with a goal near the right post off a pass from Matt Duchene, who found the defenseman after collecting his own rebound in front of the net.

Jamie Benn and Oskar Bäck scored, and Duchene had two assists for the Stars (24-13-1), who extended their point streak to six games (5-0-1). Jake Oettinger made 33 saves.

Matias Maccelli scored twice, and Karel Vejmelka made 25 saves for Utah (17-15-7), which has one win in its past seven games (1-4-2).

Benn gave Dallas a 1-0 lead 16 seconds into the second period off Wyatt Johnston’s feed to the slot from behind the net.

Maccelli tied it 1-1 at 1:30 on a cross-ice pass from Lawson Crouse down the left wing.

Back gave the Stars a 2-1 lead at 10:30 when a puck deflected off his inner leg and then off Crouse’s skate and in. With an assist on the play, Dallas forward Arttu Hyry recorded his first NHL point in his second career game.

Maccelli tied it 2-2 at 13:37 with his second goal of the game on a shot from the bottom of the left face-off circle with Harley screening Oettinger.

