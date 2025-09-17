Mammoth open new state-of-the-art practice facility

Building will serve as team headquarters, located in Sandy, Utah

Mammoth practice facility

© Utah Mammoth

By Anna Kulesa
@akulesa_ NHL.com Staff Writer

The Utah Mammoth are skating into the season with sweet new digs.

On Wednesday, the team cut the ribbon for their brand-new state-of-the-art practice and training facility in Sandy, Utah.

The 146,000-square-foot facility features an 8,082-square-foot dry gym with 40 yards of turf, a recovery suite, team offices and two rinks. A public space is set to open in 2026 that has a team store, skate rentals, locker rooms and concessions.

A Local Positioning System is located above each rink for players to track the workload and performances during practice.

The building will serve as the team's permanent headquarters.

The team shared pictures of the new facility on social media.

“This new Utah Mammoth practice and training facility is one of the most tech forward facilities in all of sports. Not only will it be an epic place for players to train, but it will be an incredible gathering place for the community as well,” Mammoth owners Ryan and Ashley Smith said in a press release.

“Every detail of the space was designed with the athlete experience in mind, giving players the ultimate environment to succeed and creating amazing spaces for them to rest and recover."

Construction started on the facility in August 2024. The Mammoth partnered with Utah-based companies for the design and construction of the building.

The Mammoth will hit the ice at the facility for the first time when their 2025 Training Camp opens on Thursday.

Short Shifts

Ovechkin celebrates 40th birthday with family

Campbell meets comedian Glaser at Seattle show

Kraken send new alternate jerseys to Seattle Mariners players

Ovechkin partners with local grocery store for limited-edition cereal

Crosby, Malkin, Letang hand out season tickets to Penguins fans

Schaefer entertains Martin’s daughter in cute video

Red Wings embrace roots with Centennial jersey

Capitals release new Screaming Eagle 3rd jersey

Capitals' Ovechkin, Sandin, work on hockey skills in hallway

Eberle wears new Kraken jersey, fires strike at Mariners game

McDavid walks out with Morgan Wallen at Edmonton concert

Three-time cancer survivor to suit up for Ducks in rookie tournament 

Islanders premiere new documentary series ‘On The Island’

Bennett goes back to animal shelter, this time with Cup

Celebrini, Smith take batting practice before Giants game

Rangers' Rempe, Edstrom show up to support Jets at NFL opener

Rempe meets with fans at NHL Shop in Manhattan

Verhaeghe shares Stanley Cup with Special Olympics, Panthers Adaptive Hockey Team, Best Buddies charities