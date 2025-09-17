Mammoth open new state-of-the-art practice facility

The Utah Mammoth are skating into the season with sweet new digs.

On Wednesday, the team cut the ribbon for their brand-new state-of-the-art practice and training facility in Sandy, Utah.

The 146,000-square-foot facility features an 8,082-square-foot dry gym with 40 yards of turf, a recovery suite, team offices and two rinks. A public space is set to open in 2026 that has a team store, skate rentals, locker rooms and concessions.

A Local Positioning System is located above each rink for players to track the workload and performances during practice.

The building will serve as the team's permanent headquarters.

The team shared pictures of the new facility on social media.