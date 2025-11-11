United States having 'good problems' filling Olympic roster, GM Guerin says

TORONTO -- The United States continues to work on its men's hockey roster ahead of the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026.

"The good thing is we have a lot of good players, players that are having good seasons, to choose from," general manager Bill Guerin said Tuesday. "Like we say, they're good problems to have, because they're tough decisions."

The U.S. management group has been meeting often virtually. But with the Hockey Hall of Fame induction Monday and the NHL general managers meeting here Tuesday, Guerin and his colleagues took advantage of the opportunity to meet in person here Monday. They were on the same floor at the same hotel as the Canada management group.

Canada GM Doug Armstrong said he and his colleagues shortened the list of players they are actively considering to the high 30s or low 40s, while allowing for the possibility that others could perform well enough to get on the list. Guerin said the U.S. is taking a different approach.

Each team's roster is due Dec. 31, although how the rosters will be announced has yet to be decided. The tournament is Feb. 11-22.