NHL On Tap: Smith's 1st game as Kings coach comes against Avalanche

Last days for some Leafs?

When the Toronto Maple Leafs (27-24-9) face the Philadelphia Flyers (27-21-11) at Scotiabank Arena on Monday (7:30 p.m. ET; TVAS, Prime, NBCSP), it will mark the final home game for the Maple Leafs before the trade deadline, and given that the Maple Leafs are tied for the third-fewest points in the Eastern Conference, it could mean that some faces might be gone from Toronto by the time the Maple Leafs return for their next home game on Saturday. Toronto sits eight points back of the Bruins for the second wild card from the East just one season after they took the Florida Panthers to seven games in the Eastern Conference Second Round. One player who will still be there on Saturday is Auston Matthews, who has six assists during a six-game point streak.