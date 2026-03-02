ANAHEIM -- Cutter Gauthier scored twice for the Anaheim Ducks, who won their fifth straight game by rallying for a 3-2 shootout victory against the Calgary Flames at Honda Center on Sunday.
Gauthier scores twice, Ducks rally for shootout win against Flames
Forward ties game in 3rd period for Anaheim, which has won 5 in row
Leo Carlsson and Mason McTavish scored in the shootout, and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks (33-23-3), who are 3-0-0 since the Olympic break, with each win coming after they trailed at the start of the third period.
The Ducks have also won eight straight at Honda Center, their longest home-winning streak in 10 years.
"A full 65-minute effort," Gauthier said. "We knew coming in they were going to be a tough opponent. We were able to get the job done."
Joel Farabee and Yegor Sharangovich scored for the Flames (24-28-7), who were coming off a 2-0 loss at the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. Devin Cooley made 34 saves.
"We didn't really like our effort (Saturday) night," Farabee said. "I thought we played a lot better tonight. On a back-to-back, it's tough. [The Ducks are] skilled and young, and they can skate seemingly, like, forever, so I thought we were there. We had chances to win and we just didn't get the bounce."
The Flames took a 1-0 lead at 9:41 of the first period. Farabee came off the bench with speed, split two Anaheim defenders and redirected a pass from Ryan Lomberg into the net.
Farabee credited teammate Adam Klapka with making a line change at the right time.
"He saw we had possession and he made the decision to come off, and it let me come on the ice with a lot of speed and 'Lombo' made a great pass," Farabee said. "If he doesn't change at that point, I don't score."
Cooley made his 14 saves in the first period, with his final one coming against a breakaway by Ryan Poehling at 17:11, three seconds after an Anaheim penalty expired.
"I thought we were really good," Cooley said. "We generated a lot of chances. Their goalie made really, really good saves. I thought we could have scored five goals out there tonight."
Gauthier tied it 1-1 at 11:14 of the second period. Cooley stopped two of Gauthier's shots before the Ducks forward banked the puck off the goalie's shoulder from below the goal line. The puck popped up in the air, slid down Cooley's back and rolled into the net.
“Their goalie played a really good game," Gauthier said. "We had a lot of shots on him."
Sharangovich put Calgary back ahead 2-1 with a power-play goal at 16:10, scoring bar down with a shot from the inside edge of the right face-off circle that made it through traffic and over Dostal's right shoulder.
Gauthier tied it 2-2 on a power play at 10:41 of the third period with a one-timer from the right circle that beat Cooley to the glove side off a touch pass from Jackson LaCombe.
"We're ready to play 60 minutes," Dostal said. "We are always there, always ready to play for a whole 60 minutes, and we have young legs, young guys and we skated the whole game. So that's been our strength, I believe."
NOTES: McTavish has made all five of his shootout attempts this season and is 9-for-13 in his career. ... Dostal is 11-1-0 in his past 12 games. ... LaCombe's assist on Gauthier's second goal was his 100th NHL point (22 goals, 78 assists). ... Ducks forward Beckett Sennecke had the secondary assist on Gauthier's second goal and has five points in his past three games (one goal, four assists). ... Carlsson had the only assist on Gauthier's first goal to extend his point streak to four games (three goals, four assists). ... Gauthier has five goals in his past five games. ... Lomberg was in the lineup for defenseman Zayne Parekh after he was a healthy scratch against the Kings. Parekh was held out for load management reasons.