Unmasked: Gustavsson of Wild latest to join trend of goalie goals

Filip Gustavsson not only became part of an exclusive club when he launched a puck out of his end and into an empty net Tuesday.

The Minnesota Wild goalie became part of NHL history.

Gustavsson's goal, scored with nine seconds left in the Wild's 4-1 win at the St. Louis Blues, made him the 15th goalie score in the NHL, but just the 10th to do so by shooting it into an empty net (the others were the last to touch an own-goal). It also marked the third straight season that a goalie has shot and scored into an empty net, something that never had happened before in the League.

All of which begs the question: Are goalies ready to break out as goal-scorers?

Certainly more goalies than ever before are capable of scoring a goal, something they credit to a mix of improvements in goalie stick technology and the increased need to be competent as a puck-handler to play the position in the NHL.

"More guys than not in the NHL right now are physically capable of doing it,” said Pittsburgh Penguins goalie Alex Nedeljkovic, who has scored three goals in 10 professional seasons, two in the American Hockey League and one in the ECHL. "If you gave them the ice to themselves and just said, 'Launch the puck in the air, all the way past the far blue line and into the net,' more goalies are capable of doing that. It's not easy by any means because you’ve still got to get it 200 feet, over five or six guys and into a six-foot wide net. So it's still not easy. But guys are getting really good at it."

Linus Ullmark started the scoring streak with an empty-net goal for the Boston Bruins with 48 seconds remaining in a 3-1 win at the Vancouver Canucks on Feb. 25, 2023, and Tristan Jarry kept it going by scoring for the Penguins with 1:08 left in a 4-2 win at the Tampa Bay Lightning on Nov. 30, 2023.

Though goalies scored in four consecutive seasons from 1998-99 to 2001-02, it included two own-goals credited to the goalie as the last player to touch the puck. There never had been an instance of a goalie shooting the puck into an empty net in three straight seasons until now, and with Gustavsson’s goal coming so early in the season -- four days ahead of the anniversary of Mike Smith scoring for the Arizona Coyotes on Oct. 19, 2013 as the earliest in a season -- it seems possible another goalie could score before it ends; never have two goalies shot and scored in the same season.

That might be discounting how hard it is to do, however, if not so much in terms of goalies being able to shoot a puck over a crowd the length of the ice and hit an empty net, then certainly in terms of the rareness of the right opportunity.

There may be more chances for goalies to shoot at an empty net as teams pull their goalie more often, and earlier, when trailing by two goals, which often is a prerequisite for a goalie attempting to score. But the one thing each of the past three goalie goals had in common was where they scored from.