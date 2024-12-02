Twenty One Pilots to perform at 2025 NHL Stadium Series

Will play during intermission between Red Wings, Blue Jackets at Ohio Stadium on March 1

21 pilots

By NHL Public Relations
NEW YORK – The National Hockey League (NHL) today announced that rock duo Twenty One Pilots will give a special intermission performance at the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series, the outdoor matchup between the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Detroit Red Wings at Ohio Stadium, Home of the Buckeyes, on Saturday, March 1. The game will be broadcast live at 6 p.m. ET on ESPN in the U.S. and on SN360, SN+ and TVAS2 in Canada.

Born and raised in Columbus, Ohio, Twenty One Pilots are currently on a world tour for their seventh studio album, Clancy. Lead vocalist Tyler Joseph, who attended Ohio State University, and drummer Josh Dun will return to their home state to perform during the Red Wings-Blue Jackets game at Ohio Stadium. Portions of their performance will be featured in the game broadcast.

To commemorate Twenty One Pilots’ return to their hometown, Ohio State University students will have the opportunity to use their .edu email address to purchase specially priced $20.99 tickets to the game via Ohio State Account Manager. OSU students will receive more information from the Ohio State Athletics Ticket Office via email.

The general public can purchase tickets to the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series at Ticketmaster.com. Ticketmaster is the only official marketplace of the NHL®, providing fans with the peace of mind in knowing the seats they buy on Ticketmaster.com and the Ticketmaster app are the seats they’ll get.

NHL Network™ and NHL.com will provide extensive coverage live from the 2025 Navy Federal Credit Union NHL Stadium Series™ leading up to and after the game. NHL Social™ will provide coverage on all social platforms, including the use of the hashtag NHL #StadiumSeries.

Sign up for up-to-date information on the NHL Stadium Series at nhl.com/nhlstadiumseries.

