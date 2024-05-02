Panthers motivation, challenges discussed by Forsling on ‘NHL@TheRink’ podcast

Gustav Forsling isn't shy talking about the Florida Panthers, their mentality and motivation, in this week's episode of the "NHL @TheRink" podcast.

"Still hunting," the Panthers defenseman said on the podcast co-hosted by Dan Rosen and Shawn P. Roarke. "Something to prove."

He also talks about playing the waiting game for Florida's next opponent in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins play Game 6 of the Eastern Conference First Round at Scotiabank Arena on Thursday (8 p.m. ET; CBC, TVAS, SN, NESN, TBS, MAX). The Bruins lead the best-of-7 series 3-2. The winner of that series will play Florida.

Forsling also discusses how he will watch Game 6, saying he focuses on the top lines and the power plays to pick up habits, and thinks about how he would play in that situation.

"It's absolutely different watching future opponents," Forsling says.

Forsling discusses the challenge of getting over losing in the Stanley Cup Final last year, what has made Paul Maurice such a good coach for the Panthers, the pranksters and jokesters on the team that keep things loose, and ways he got into the Stanley Cup Playoffs growing up in Sweden.

In addition, Rosen and Roarke talk about all-things playoffs, including why they think the Western Conference First Round series between the Dallas Stars and Vegas Golden Knights has the best chance to go to a Game 7 of the three series still going on.

They touch on the futures of Steven Stamkos and Jon Cooper with the Tampa Bay Lightning, give reasons the second-round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers could be long and filled with overtime games, and why the Edmonton Oilers should be feeling good after eliminating the Los Angeles Kings in five games.

The episode ends with Rosen and Roarke discussing the Seattle Kraken's decision to fire coach Dave Hakstol. Rosen says he is surprised by it. Roarke says he isn't. Listen to hear why.

The "NHL @TheRink"podcast is free and listeners can subscribe on all podcast platforms. It is also available on NHL.com/multimedia/podcasts and the NHL app.