Game 7 for Bruins, Maple Leafs nothing new 

For retired Canadian astronaut Chris Hadfield, there will forever be an asterisk beside his beloved Toronto Maple Leafs’ 2013 Game 7 heartbreak against the Boston Bruins.

After all, if your team collapses while you’re in a communications blackout, knifing through the ionosphere on your way back to Earth, out of radio contact, did it really happen?

Commander Hadfield is safely on terra firma today, a best-selling author, motivational speaker and still a die-hard Maple Leafs fan.

Now, with Toronto set to meet the Bruins in Boston on Saturday in Game 7 of their First Round Stanley Cup Playoff series (8 p.m. ET, ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC), he’s hoping for a better outcome than asterisked 2013.

This is the 17th postseason series between these two “Original Six” rivals, dating to 1933. They’re even at eight wins each; one of Toronto’s victories was in fact a 1-1 tie in games, that 1936 win coming by virtue of an 8-6 advantage on the total goals format.