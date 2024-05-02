State Your Case: Rangers or Hurricanes in Eastern 2nd round of playoffs

The New York Rangers will face the Carolina Hurricanes in the Eastern Conference Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The Rangers, the top seed in the East and the winner of the Presidents' Trophy as the team with the most points during the regular season, swept the Washington Capitals in the first round.

The Hurricanes, who finished three points behind the Rangers in the Metropolitan Division, defeated the New York Islanders in five games in the first round.

Game 1 of the best-of-7 series will be at Madison Square Garden. The date and time has not yet been announced.

The Rangers were 2-1-0 against the Hurricanes during the regular season. New York won 2-1 on Nov. 2 and 1-0 on March 12, and lost 6-1 on Jan. 2.

New York and Carolina have faced each other twice in the playoffs; the Rangers defeated the Hurricanes in seven games in the second round in 2022, and the Hurricanes swept the Rangers in the best-of-5 Stanley Cup Qualifiers in 2020.

Who will win this series? That's the question before senior writer Dan Rosen and senior director of editorial Shawn P. Roarke in this playoff edition of State Your Case.

Roarke: The margins are super slim here. Across an 82-game season, these two teams were separated by three points. Each has game-breaking forwards, elite defensemen and a world-class starting goalie. Oh yeah, the coaches -- Peter Laviolette for the Rangers and Rod Brind'Amour for the Hurricanes -- aren't bad, either. So, what's going to be the difference between these two behemoths? Like it usually is at this time of the season, it'll be the little things. It is will over skill when the calendar turns to May and beyond, and there are few teams that do the little things as well as the Hurricanes. They are relentless on the forecheck, aggressive on the penalty kill, opportunistic on the power play and punishing in their own end. Even their stars are willing to put their work boots on to get the job done. The Hurricanes roll their four lines with minimal regard to matchups and count on their depth and discipline to be the difference. It was in the first round and it will be again this time.