2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs to begin Sunday

NHL_Shield
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced that the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Sunday with Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. In addition, on Monday, the Florida Panthers will host Game 1 against the winner of Saturday’s First Round Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule, as well as the start times and broadcast information for this weekend’s potential Game 7s, will be announced when available.

Sunday, May 5

• The Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will begin on Sunday, May 5, in New York. The start time and national broadcast information for Game 1 will be announced when available.

Monday, May 6

• The Second Round series between the Florida Panthers and either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs will begin on Monday, May 6, in Sunrise, Fla. The start time and national broadcast information for Game 1 will be announced when available.

Fans worldwide have another chance to make their playoff predictions with the Stanley Cup Playoff Second Chance Bracket presented by Betway. Fans can visit NHL.com/Bracket to submit their picks for the remainder of the postseason for the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code, in addition to the grand prize for the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge – the opportunity to attend a 2024-25 NHL event.

Latest News

Rangers leaning on Trocheck for knowledge of Hurricanes entering 2nd round

State Your Case: Rangers or Hurricanes in Eastern 2nd round of playoffs

Bruins, Maple Leafs to play Game 7 for trip to Eastern 2nd Round

Maple Leafs top Bruins in Game 6, push Eastern 1st Round series to limit

2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs 1st-round schedule

Woll lays out for thrilling backhand stick save in Game 6

Stars look to close out Golden Knights in Game 6 after falling behind 2-0

Hellebuyck, Jets stunned by 'heartbreaking' 1st-round loss to Avalanche

Miller wears Silvos’ dress shirt during practice

Canucks counting on Pettersson to find himself against Predators in Game 6

Panthers motivation, challenges discussed by Forsling on ‘NHL@TheRink’ podcast

Predators need to be 'on our toes' in Game 6 at home against Canucks

Panthers will have eyes on Game 6 between Maple Leafs, Bruins

3 Keys: Bruins at Maple Leafs, Game 6 of Eastern 1st Round

Andersen, Ingram, Kylington named Masterton Trophy finalists

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz: Matthews out for Maple Leafs in Game 6

Bonello, former NHL Central Scouting Director, dies at 91