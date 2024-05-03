2nd round of Stanley Cup Playoffs to begin Sunday

NEW YORK -- The National Hockey League today announced that the Second Round of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs will begin on Sunday with Game 1 between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers. In addition, on Monday, the Florida Panthers will host Game 1 against the winner of Saturday’s First Round Game 7 between the Toronto Maple Leafs and Boston Bruins. The complete 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Second Round schedule, as well as the start times and broadcast information for this weekend’s potential Game 7s, will be announced when available.

Sunday, May 5

• The Second Round series between the Carolina Hurricanes and New York Rangers will begin on Sunday, May 5, in New York. The start time and national broadcast information for Game 1 will be announced when available.

Monday, May 6

• The Second Round series between the Florida Panthers and either the Boston Bruins or Toronto Maple Leafs will begin on Monday, May 6, in Sunrise, Fla. The start time and national broadcast information for Game 1 will be announced when available.

Fans worldwide have another chance to make their playoff predictions with the Stanley Cup Playoff Second Chance Bracket presented by Betway. Fans can visit NHL.com/Bracket to submit their picks for the remainder of the postseason for the chance to win a $1,000 NHL Shop Gift Code, in addition to the grand prize for the winner of the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs Bracket Challenge – the opportunity to attend a 2024-25 NHL event.