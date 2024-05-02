Stars look to close out Golden Knights in Game 6 after falling behind 2-0

DALLAS -- The Dallas Stars felt better getting on a plane for Las Vegas on Thursday than they did last week.
It looked bleak when they lost the first two games of the Western Conference First Round to the Vegas Golden Knights at home. But now they have a chance to eliminate them in Game 6 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Friday (7 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, MAX, truTV, TNT, BSSW, SN360, SN, TVAS).
“I think when you win three in a row in the playoffs against the same team, your confidence is usually in a really good place,” Dallas coach Peter DeBoer said at the airport. “They’re the defending Stanley Cup champions, so you know they’re going to bounce back. There won’t be a tougher group to try to eliminate than the former champions, so we’ve got to be prepared for that.”
The Stars were the top seed in the Western Conference and finished one point behind the New York Rangers for the Presidents’ Trophy, which goes to the team with the most points in the regular season.
Their reward?
A matchup with the Golden Knights, who were deceiving as the second wild card in the West. They defeated the Stars in six games in the Western Conference Final on their way to the Cup last season, and they went 3-0-0 against them in the regular season.
“It’s not a typical one-eight first-round matchup,” DeBoer said. “The only reason they’re in the eight hole is because of injuries and because of the way their season went. Otherwise, they’re probably fighting for the Presidents’ Trophy. So, it’s more like a final or a conference final that we’ve jumped into right out of regular-season play, and we recognize that.
“I think we look at it, though, like, ‘If we can get through this, we’re going to be tougher and more weathered and better for it.’”