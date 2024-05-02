Stars look to close out Golden Knights in Game 6 after falling behind 2-0

The Golden Knights began the series with a healthy lineup, most notably with captain Mark Stone returning after missing the last 26 games of the regular season with a lacerated spleen. The Stars lost 4-3 in Game 1 on April 22 and 3-1 in Game 2 on April 24 at American Airlines Center in Dallas.

When Game 3 went to overtime at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, Dallas was one shot away from falling behind Vegas 3-0 in a series for the second straight season. But forward Wyatt Johnston scored to give the Stars a 3-2 win, a turning point.

They won 4-2 in Game 4 at T-Mobile Arena on Monday and 3-2 in Game 5 at American Airlines Center on Wednesday.

“Just resilient,” defenseman Chris Tanev said at the airport. “Willing to do what it takes. Obviously, it’s playoffs, a tough time. You’re going to go through a lot of ups and downs. Put ourselves in a good spot right now.”

The Stars have every reason to be confident.

They have veterans who have been through this situation before, and their young players are rising to the occasion. The last three game-winners have been scored by forwards aged 24 or younger: Johnston (20) in Game 3, Ty Dellandrea (23) in Game 4 and Jason Robertson (24) in Game 5. Another young forward, Logan Stankoven (21), had a beautiful assist in Game 5.

Goalie Jake Oettinger has been at his best when it has mattered most. He has stopped all 55 shots he has faced in the third period and overtime in the series, including 42 over the past three wins. He stoned forward Chandler Stephenson on a breakaway with 2:44 left in the third period of Game 5.

“He’s heating up at the right time,” DeBoer said of Oettinger. “That was a critical moment. Those are the kind of moments you look back, hopefully at the end of a really long playoff run here and a championship, and go, ‘That was a defining moment in our playoff run.’ Let’s hope that’s how we look at it.”

The series has been tight. Each game has been decided by one goal or one goal plus an empty-netter. Dallas has scored 14 goals, Vegas 13. Dallas has 116 shots at 5-on-5, Vegas 113.

But throughout the series, the Stars have felt they have been building their game, and the results have been trending in that direction.

“Just stay the course,” Tanev said. “I think we want to play how we’ve been playing -- play fast, try to play in their end as much as possible and obviously limit their chances.”

One more win and the Stars should be tougher, more weathered and better entering the second round against the Colorado Avalanche.

“It’s always the toughest game to win, is the elimination game,” DeBoer said. “It’s always the toughest to put a team away and send them home for the summer. We know that going in, especially in that building, tough building.

“But we like the momentum and the roll we’re on. We’ve won three in a row. I think we’ve got a good game plan. I think the guys are hungry and confident and excited. If it ends up in Game 7, we’re glad it’s back in Dallas.”