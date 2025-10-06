Trophy Tracker: Demidov of Canadiens preseason choice for Calder as rookie of year

To mark the beginning of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Calder Trophy, given annually to the rookie of the year in the NHL as selected in a poll by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.

Ivan Demidov had quite a response during a 2024 NHL Scouting Combine interview when asked which player he most resembled.

"I think it's a combination of Kirill Kaprizov (Minnesota Wild) and Jack Hughes (New Jersey Devils)," Demidov told Montreal Canadiens management less than a month before the club selected him with the No. 5 pick in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Whether he reaches that elite level or not, we're about to find out. Demidov is expected to play in the top-six forward group and provide a significant boost to a power play that hasn't finished in the top 20 in the NHL since 2020-21 (tied for 17th, 19.2 percent). He also is NHL.com's preseason favorite for the Calder Trophy as NHL rookie of the year.

Demidov received 74 voting points (14 first-place votes) from the 15-person panel. New York Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer was second with 39 points, followed by St. Louis Blues forward Jimmy Snuggerud with 19 points, and Washington Capitals forward Ryan Leonard with 18 points (one first-place vote).

Montreal defenseman Lane Hutson won the Calder Trophy last season.

Only three times in the history of the award has a player from the same team won it in back-to-back years. The Toronto Maple Leafs had three straight winners from 1943-45 (Gaye Stewart, Gus Bodnar, Frank McCool); the New York Rangers had a recipient in 1953 (Gump Worsley) and 1954 (Camille Henry); and the Boston Bruins had winners in 1967 (Bobby Orr) and 1968 (Derek Sanderson).

Christer Rockstrom, who was a Canadiens European scout from 2010-25, is a veteran of assessing Russia-born prospects and couldn't help but be encouraged after several viewings of Demidov.

"He changes direction like Sergei Makarov did ... Alex Kovalev did it also," Rockstrom said. "He comes to the blue line and goes straight in ... you got to be a [heck] of a skater as a defenseman to defend against that because he's coming fast and it's going this way (pointing a straight line). It's not a curve, it's a 90-degree angle and in full speed. It's an elite move that he'll use but he has many other things. He can score with his shot, he can make plays, and he can beat you 1-on-1.