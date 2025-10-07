Trophy Tracker: Makar preseason choice to repeat as Norris winner with Avalanche

Cale Makar has already made plenty of history and is only 26 years old. If he can duplicate what he did last season, he could join even more exclusive company.

The Colorado Avalanche defenseman is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, and has been a finalist for the award each of the past five seasons. Only nine players have won the award at least three times, and eight of them are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The other one (Erik Karlsson) is active and likely to join them someday.

"We've talked about that for years now, some of the milestones that he hits and the timing of them and how quickly he hits them ... you're watching one of the best defensemen that's ever played the game. There's no question," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Jan. 18 after Makar scored his 100th NHL goal in his 362nd game to become the sixth fastest at the position to reach the milestone. "And the League has a handful of guys that are super dynamic right now. I think that that's a trend that we're going to see moving forward, but in my opinion, he's the best of the best."

According to NHL.com's 15-person panel, Makar is the projected winner of the Norris this season, and the vote wasn't close. He received 71 points and 12 first-place votes to finish ahead of Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (47 points, one first-place vote) and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (33 points, two-first place votes).

It's not hard to see why Makar was the favorite. He had 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) and was plus-28 in 80 games last season, when he became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score at least 30 goals in one season and the first since Mike Green had 31 for the Washington Capitals in 2008-09.