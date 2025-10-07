To mark the beginning of the 2025-26 regular season, NHL.com is running its first installment of the Trophy Tracker series. Today, we look at the race for the Norris Trophy, awarded annually to the top defenseman in the NHL as selected in a vote by the Professional Hockey Writers Association.
Trophy Tracker: Makar preseason choice to repeat as Norris winner with Avalanche
Werenski, Quinn Hughes also among favorites for best defenseman by NHL.com panel
Cale Makar has already made plenty of history and is only 26 years old. If he can duplicate what he did last season, he could join even more exclusive company.
The Colorado Avalanche defenseman is the reigning Norris Trophy winner, voted as the best defenseman in the NHL, and has been a finalist for the award each of the past five seasons. Only nine players have won the award at least three times, and eight of them are in the Hockey Hall of Fame. The other one (Erik Karlsson) is active and likely to join them someday.
"We've talked about that for years now, some of the milestones that he hits and the timing of them and how quickly he hits them ... you're watching one of the best defensemen that's ever played the game. There's no question," Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said Jan. 18 after Makar scored his 100th NHL goal in his 362nd game to become the sixth fastest at the position to reach the milestone. "And the League has a handful of guys that are super dynamic right now. I think that that's a trend that we're going to see moving forward, but in my opinion, he's the best of the best."
According to NHL.com's 15-person panel, Makar is the projected winner of the Norris this season, and the vote wasn't close. He received 71 points and 12 first-place votes to finish ahead of Quinn Hughes of the Vancouver Canucks (47 points, one first-place vote) and Zach Werenski of the Columbus Blue Jackets (33 points, two-first place votes).
It's not hard to see why Makar was the favorite. He had 92 points (30 goals, 62 assists) and was plus-28 in 80 games last season, when he became the ninth defenseman in NHL history to score at least 30 goals in one season and the first since Mike Green had 31 for the Washington Capitals in 2008-09.
"Feels like you have 10, apparently it's only two," teammate Nathan MacKinnon said after Makar won the Norris last season. "I think we're all very lucky to play with you. You make our lives very easy. Obviously one of the best players in the League, best D-man in the world. Many more to come, I'm sure."
Makar also set NHL career highs in power-play goals (12), short-handed goals (two) and shots on goal (246) while averaging 25:43 of ice time per game last season, third in the League among all skaters.
"Any time you get recognized for something like this, it's very cool," Makar said after winning the award. "It's very special to be able to (win) this a second time. To have the group of guys that we did -- it seems cliche to say, but it's truly a team award. We had a fun year and it'll be more fun hopefully continuing, but this one's for them."
Makar averaged 2:08 ice time short-handed last season, had 128 blocked shots and was second in the NHL with 60 takeaways (one behind Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin). However, he said he believes he can reach another level defensively.
"I think there's always room, obviously (for improvement)," Makar said at the NHL/NHLPA North American Player Media Tour. "For me, I think it stems from the defensive side. I think that's the main focus for me ... defensively, I want to be the best I can. I find a lot more enjoyment in that side of the game than the other side. That's such an important part of obviously being a good D-man all around, defensively consistent and reliable."
Voting totals (points awarded on a 5-4-3-2-1-basis): Cale Makar, Colorado Avalanche, 71 points (12 first-place votes); Quinn Hughes, Vancouver Canucks, 47 (one first place-vote); Zach Werenski, Columbus Blue Jackets, 33 (two-first place votes); Lane Hutson, Montreal Canadiens, 19; Victor Hedman, Tampa Bay Lightning, 18; Miro Heiskanen, Dallas Stars, 13; Jaccob Slavin, Carolina Hurricanes, 8; Rasmus Dahlin, Buffalo Sabres, 5; Evan Bouchard, Edmonton Oilers, 5; Gustav Forsling, Florida Panthers, 3; Shea Theodore, Vegas Golden Knights, 1; Adam Fox, New York Rangers, 1; Brock Faber, Minnesota Wild, 1
