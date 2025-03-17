Jarry back winning with Penguins, helping late playoff push

CRANBERRY, Pa. -- Tristan Jarry's time with the Pittsburgh Penguins could have been done.

On Jan. 15, the 29-year-old goalie was placed on waivers. He was 8-8-4 with a 3.31 goals-against average and .886 save percentage in 22 games (21 starts).

Jarry cleared and was sent to Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, starting his second stint this season in the American Hockey League.

About two months later, the two-time NHL All-Star (2020, 2022) has won his first four starts with a .930 save percentage since being recalled March 3 and could make a fifth straight when the Penguins host the New York Islanders at PPG Paints Arena on Tuesday (7 p.m. ET; SN-PIT, MSGSN).

Is he surprised?

"No. I think just going down there, my goal was always to get back here," Jarry told NHL.com on Monday. "Even when I was younger, going up and down, just with recalls and callups, it was something that you always work for. You want to be here. You want to play for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"When I was down there in [Wilkes-Barre], my mind never changed. I always wanted to be a Penguin. I still do."

Jarry is a veteran. He was selected by the Penguins in the second round (No. 44) of the 2013 NHL Draft and is 148-93-29 with a 2.74 GAA, .910 save percentage and 19 shutouts in nine seasons.

A lot comes with nearly a decade of experience, but this season was unexpected.

Jarry was supposed to be the primary starter with Alex Nedeljkovic as the backup. Joel Blomqvist, a 23-year-old prospect, was to continue developing with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton.

Then came Oct. 26. Jarry went to the AHL on a conditioning loan three starts into the season, allowing 12 goals on 73 shots (.836 save percentage). He returned Nov. 15, giving up five goals in a 6-2 loss at the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Jarry lost five straight starts (0-3-2) from Dec. 28-Jan. 14 before going on waivers, again leaving Nedeljkovic and Blomqvist as the NHL tandem.

"Obviously, I've had some highs and some lows this year," Jarry said. "I think it's been something that I've had to learn how to manage. It's obviously been something different. I've never really gone through waivers in my career, so being able to kind of handle that, it took some time. It was something that I had to adjust to.

"And then, going down to Wilkes, I had to be that same person. I had to work hard. I had to be the same good person I am up here down there. I think that really helped. It helped my game, to be honest."

And it's helped the Penguins (28-31-10), who are six points behind the New York Rangers for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.

Their fourth straight win came Saturday, defeating the New Jersey Devils 7-3. Jarry made 24 saves, including two on Ondrej Palat at 3:06 of the second period. Palat was left alone in the slot. Jarry turned away his wrist shot then sprawled to immediately deny a backhand on the rebound, preserving a 2-1 lead.

"It gives you a chance to rebound," Penguins captain Sidney Crosby said. "When you lose momentum in games, you want to get it back as soon as possible. When you lose it and you don't end up giving up a goal, you have a chance to get the next one or get momentum back without it really hurting you."

Pittsburgh was outscored 43-22, losing eight of nine (1-7-1), before Jarry started the past four games.

"Tristan, he's the same," defenseman Kris Letang said. "I just think, right now, the results are there. He's playing really well. He probably learned and grew from what he had to go through. It's not an easy thing that he had to go down there and do, but he came back and he's the same Tristan."

It's been natural because of his teammates, Jarry said. Each called after he went on waivers.

"It felt good for me, just to know that I had those guys behind me and that they were with me," Jarry said. "I think it made it that much easier to come back here."