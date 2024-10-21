Zizing ‘Em Up: Utah native Lewis excited to play against new franchise with Kings

NHL.com staff writer Mike Zeisberger has been covering the NHL regularly since 1999. Each Monday he will use his extensive network of hockey contacts for his weekly notes column, "Zizing 'Em Up.”

TORONTO -- Trevor Lewis admits it will be “surreal.”

Come this Saturday, the Los Angeles Kings forward will look across at his opponents and realize how big that moment will be.

A native of Salt Lake City, the 37-year-old is the only Utah-born player in the NHL.

He’ll soon be facing off against his hometown team in a regular-season game for the first time when the Utah Hockey Club visits the Kings at Crypto.com Arena (4 p.m. ET: Utah16, BSW, SN).

It will be one of those “pinch-me-so-I-know-this-is-real experiences” in life, he admitted.

“It definitely will be,” Lewis told NHL.com in a 1-on-1 interview. “You know, just looking across and seeing UTAH on the front of their sweaters, well, it’s honestly something I never thought would ever happen when I was a kid playing hockey there.”

When Lewis was a boy in Salt Lake City, arenas were hard to find. So, too, were players.

“When I was growing up, there weren't many rinks,” he said. “It was hard to find ice time.”

And, for that matter, kids to play with.

“We had like 10 or 12 guys that we’d travel around with,” he recalled. “We’d go to different tournaments in places like Dallas and California quite a bit, up to Wyoming, and the other teams were always more advanced than us. So, we had our work cut out for us.

“Still, it was good for our development to play against those guys. You’d get lots of ice time. It was fun. And you’d be out there with kids you’d known for your whole life, so it was cool.”

Then the 2002 Winter Olympics was held in Salt Lake City. Everything changed.

“I was fortunate to go to a few of those hockey games at the Olympics,” he said. “It really drove me.

“After that, suddenly, there were more rinks. And now, when I go back in the summer, you see more and more players who are in junior and in college. It’s really cool. There are even gyms there dedicated to hockey players to train.”

Lewis was 14 when he watched the Olympic hockey competition, which saw Canada win the gold medal for the first time in 50 years. Shortly afterward, he moved to Colorado Springs where he could better develop and play against more and better competition. He calls it the best thing he ever did.

“A year before, a couple of my best buddies went there before me to play in Pike’s Peak, and they ended up loving it,” he said. “It really helped on my path to the NHL.”

A first-round pick (No. 17) by Los Angeles at the 2006 NHL Draft, Lewis has gone on to play 980 NHL games with the Kings, Calgary Flames and Winnipeg Jets. He has 227 points (99 goals, 128 assists) and won the Stanley Cup twice with Los Angeles (2012, 2014).

He briefly had the chance to play for the Utah Grizzlies (ECHL) during the 2012-13 season, when he had nine points (three goals, six assists) in six games.

These days, he says, kids don’t need to move out of Utah to play and develop. How things have changed.

“I go back every summer,” he said. “Now you go to the gym, and there are 30 hockey-playing kids in there. There are all kinds coming up through the minor hockey system there.

“It’s so cool to see compared to what was going on when I was growing up and there were only two or three kids. And it’s only going to get better with the NHL team there.

“It’s definitely grown a lot.”

All these thoughts, he said, will go through his mind when he sees that UTAH jersey across from him.

“Just cool,” he said, breaking into a huge smile. “Very cool.”