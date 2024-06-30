Tanev trade gives Maple Leafs 1st shot at signing defenseman

LAS VEGAS -- Chris Tanev’s tough-as-nails qualities have always been attractive to Brad Treliving.

In 2020, the rugged defenseman signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Calgary Flames when Treliving was the general manager there.

This past February, the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Treliving in his first season as GM, attempted to acquire the 34-year-old from the Flames before he eventually was traded to the Dallas Stars.

On Saturday, Treliving finally got his man.

Sort of.

The Maple Leafs acquired the exclusive negotiating rights to Tanev from the Stars and have until 12 p.m. Monday to sign him before he hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Talks with Tanev’s representative, Wade Arnott, have begun in earnest.

In return, Toronto didn’t give up much: forward Max Ellis, who had 14 points in 36 games this season with Toronto of the American Hockey League, and a seventh-round pick in 2025.

“We talked since the end of the year about trying to help ourselves on defense,” Treliving said. “As it got closer and it looked like potentially he’s not going to be signing in Dallas, we wanted to jump the queue here as best we could and get to him before free agency started. So that’s what we’re going to do.

“I know the player well. We’ll get to work on it now. At least excited to have an opportunity to speak directly with him and see if we can put something together.”