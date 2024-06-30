Tanev trade gives Maple Leafs 1st shot at signing defenseman

Toronto has brief window for exclusive negotiation before free agency begins Monday

By Mike Zeisberger
LAS VEGAS -- Chris Tanev’s tough-as-nails qualities have always been attractive to Brad Treliving.

In 2020, the rugged defenseman signed a four-year, $18 million contract with the Calgary Flames when Treliving was the general manager there.

This past February, the Toronto Maple Leafs, with Treliving in his first season as GM, attempted to acquire the 34-year-old from the Flames before he eventually was traded to the Dallas Stars.

On Saturday, Treliving finally got his man.

Sort of.

The Maple Leafs acquired the exclusive negotiating rights to Tanev from the Stars and have until 12 p.m. Monday to sign him before he hits the open market as an unrestricted free agent. Talks with Tanev’s representative, Wade Arnott, have begun in earnest.

In return, Toronto didn’t give up much: forward Max Ellis, who had 14 points in 36 games this season with Toronto of the American Hockey League, and a seventh-round pick in 2025.

“We talked since the end of the year about trying to help ourselves on defense,” Treliving said. “As it got closer and it looked like potentially he’s not going to be signing in Dallas, we wanted to jump the queue here as best we could and get to him before free agency started. So that’s what we’re going to do.

“I know the player well. We’ll get to work on it now. At least excited to have an opportunity to speak directly with him and see if we can put something together.”

DAL@ANA: Tanev rips in a laser shot to strike first

Given the small price Toronto paid in the deal, it’s a low-risk, potentially high-reward move for the Maple Leafs.

"He's just an elite defensive player. You know, we talk about offensive players seeing plays early. He does the same thing but on the defensive side of the puck," Treliving said. "An absolute warrior. He's a culture carrier for your room. Listen, I know the age he's at. But I think even in the last year he showed he's one of the top shutdown defensemen, one of the top defensive players, in the league. And he's a right shot. He embodies everything you want in a teammate.

"It's exciting. A hell of a player. Tremendous person. He'll be a big part of our group if we can get it all put together."

In the process, it fills Treliving’s blueprint of making the team more difficult to play against.

Tanev certainly fits that criteria.

He finished fourth in the NHL during the 2023-24 regular season with 207 blocked shots, then had the most during the Stanley Cup Playoffs with 73. It’s exactly the sacrifice-your-body-for-the-sake-of-the-team approach that brings a smile to incoming coach Craig Berube’s face.

“Heart-and-soul guy,” Berube said. “Team guy. Lays it on the line every night as you guys know. You watch him play.

“So hopefully we can get something done.”

Signed by the Vancouver Canucks as an undrafted free agent on May 31, 2010, Tanev has 190 points (33 goals, 157 assists) in 792 regular-season games for the Stars, Flames and Canucks and 13 points (one goal, 12 assists) in 60 playoff games.

Consider this, too: back in 1998-99, he was a member of the North York Canadiens novice AAA team that won the Greater Toronto Hockey League championship. That squad featured two other future NHLers: forward Steven Stamkos and defenseman P.K. Subban. You may have heard of them.

Now, should he come to terms with the Maple Leafs, the Toronto native would return home to the city of so many minor league hockey glories. Only this time, in the NHL.

