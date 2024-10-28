Maple Leafs at Jets projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1) at JETS (8-0-0)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Anthony Stolarz
Joseph Woll
Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers
Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)
Jets projected lineup
Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi
Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti
Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton
Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo
Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo
Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk
Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller
Connor Hellebuyck
Eric Comrie
Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson
Injured: None
Status report
The Maple Leafs will have Holmberg enter the lineup on a shuffled third line, and Nylander will move up to the second line. Robertson, a forward, comes out. … Timmins enters the lineup replacing Myers, a defenseman. … Other than Hellebuyck starting, the Jets will use the same lineup as their 5-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.