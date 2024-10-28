Maple Leafs at Jets projected lineups

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1) at JETS (8-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Maple Leafs will have Holmberg enter the lineup on a shuffled third line, and Nylander will move up to the second line. Robertson, a forward, comes out. … Timmins enters the lineup replacing Myers, a defenseman. … Other than Hellebuyck starting, the Jets will use the same lineup as their 5-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Andersen day to day for Hurricanes

Fleury steps in at youth hockey practice in Pittsburgh

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Bruins dress up as 'Monsters Inc.' characters for Halloween visit to hospital

Fleury still beloved in Pittsburgh, potentially entering last game there with Wild

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

McCabe signs 5-year, $22.55 million contract with Maple Leafs

Global Series blog: Esa Lindell

Stamkos prepares for ‘a bit different’ experience playing in Tampa with Predators

Finnish Stars set to show teammates home country at Global Series

Stone leads 3 Stars of the Week

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast available now

NHL Buzz: Barkov expected to return for Panthers vs. Sabres

Stamkos' arrival in Tampa with Predators eagerly anticipated 

Best team from Canada by end of season debated

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today

NHL On Tap: Stamkos returns to Tampa Bay with Predators

Color of Hockey: Inaugural Eddie Joseph Memorial Cup honoring England league pioneer