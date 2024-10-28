Maple Leafs at Jets projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (4-4-1) at JETS (8-0-0)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Max Domi -- Pontus Holmberg

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Anthony Stolarz

Joseph Woll

Scratched: Timothy Liljegren, Nicholas Robertson, Philippe Myers

Injured: Dakota Mermis (jaw), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body)

Jets projected lineup

Kyle Connor -- Mark Scheifele -- Gabriel Vilardi

Nikolaj Ehlers -- Vladislav Namestnikov -- Cole Perfetti

Nino Niederreiter -- Adam Lowry -- Mason Appleton

Morgan Barron -- Rasmus Kupari -- Alex Iafallo

Josh Morrissey -- Dylan DeMelo

Dylan Samberg -- Neal Pionk

Logan Stanley -- Colin Miller

Connor Hellebuyck

Eric Comrie

Scratched: Dylan Coghlan, Haydn Fleury, David Gustafsson

Injured: None

Status report

The Maple Leafs will have Holmberg enter the lineup on a shuffled third line, and Nylander will move up to the second line. Robertson, a forward, comes out. … Timmins enters the lineup replacing Myers, a defenseman. … Other than Hellebuyck starting, the Jets will use the same lineup as their 5-3 win at the Calgary Flames on Saturday.