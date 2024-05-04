Maple Leafs 'where we want to be' heading into Game 7 vs. Bruins

Toronto looking to flip script following 5 straight losses in series finales

TOR game 7 lookahead TONIGHT bug

© Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

By Mike Zeisberger
@Zeisberger NHL.com Staff Writer

BOSTON -- Auston Matthews or no Auston Matthews, Toronto Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe likes the position his team is in.

Whether he'll feel that way on Sunday, well, that’s another story.

Keefe understands the Maple Leafs can change the negative narrative that hangs like a cloud over his team with a victory against the Boston Bruins in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference First Round at TD Garden on Saturday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS, CBC).

A win means no more talk about Toronto having lost five consecutive Game 7s, including defeats at the hands of the Bruins in Boston in this exact situation in 2013, 2018 and 2019.

It also would mean the Maple Leafs would advance to meet the Florida Panthers in the Eastern Conference Second Round, which would start Monday in Sunrise, Florida. It would be Toronto's second straight trip to the second round after not having done so since 2004.

“Yes, tremendous,” Keefe said when asked after the Maple Leafs morning skate Saturday about the opportunity his team has. “We’re where we want to be obviously now.”

Maple Leafs vs. Bruins | Game 7 tonight on ABC, ESPN+

Things looked dire for Toronto after the Maple Leafs fell behind 3-1 in the series. But 2-1 victories in Games 5 and 6 have given Toronto momentum, not to mention the opportunity to advance.

“Given where we were, I’m so proud of the group for the work that they’ve done, how resilient they’ve been to get here again,” he said, noting Toronto won Games 2 and 5 in the hostile confines of TD Garden. “It’s just reminding them that 'Hey, we’ve done this twice already.'

“It doesn’t make it any easier the third time, but there should be comfort in knowing how you’re prepared, how you perform, how you worked, what it felt like.”

Keefe said no determination has been made on the availability of Matthews, the team’s top center who has been out of the lineup since the third period of Game 4 with an undisclosed ailment/illness. Matthews, who won the Rocket Richard Trophy as the NHL’s leading goal scorer with 69 during the regular season, did participate in the team’s morning skate Saturday.

While he was on the ice taking passes and shooting pucks, the NHL announced Matthews, Vancouer Canucks center Elias Pettersson and Carolina Hurricanes defenseman Jaccob Slavin were named finalists for the Lady Byng Trophy. The winner of the award, given annually to the player voted best to combine sportsmanship, gentlemanly conduct and ability as voted on by the Professional Hockey Writers Association, will be announced at a later date. Matthews had just six penalties and 20 penalty minutes all season.

One key for Toronto in changing its Game 7 fortunes will be to have a good start from the opening face-off. Such was the case in Games 5 and 6 when the Maple Leafs cumulatively outshot the Bruins 23-3 in those first periods.

At the same time, they understand TD Garden, one of the most raucous buildings in the NHL, will be especially so for Game 7.

“We know they are going to come out hard and the atmosphere will be intense,” forward Matthew Knies said. “We know they are going to come out hard. The first five minutes will be intense. We just have to keep our composure and stick to our game plan.

“Look, Game 7s are what you play for. We have an opportunity in front of us and have to take advantage of it.”

