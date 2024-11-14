Maple Leafs rally from down 2 in 3rd, defeat Capitals in OT

Marner ties it late, Tavares scores winner at 4:13 for Toronto

Maple Leafs at Capitals | Recap

By Harvey Valentine
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WASHINGTON -- John Tavares scored with 47 seconds remaining in overtime and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for a 4-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Wednesday.

After Joseph Woll made a save on Alex Ovechkin, Mitch Marner cleared the puck down the ice before Tavares gathered it and beat Logan Thompson on a breakaway.

Marner and William Nylander each scored with less than five minutes left in the third period to force overtime. Woll made 24 saves for the Maple Leafs (10-6-2), who lost 3-0 against the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

Aliaksei Protas had a goal and an assist for the Capitals (10-4-1), and Thompson made 31 saves.

Taylor Raddysh gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead at 11:12 of the first period when his centering pass deflected in off Toronto forward Max Domi.

Bobby McMann made it 1-1 at 12:11. Tavares entered the zone and deked past defenseman Matt Roy before finding McMann in front.

Dylan Strome put Washington in front 2-1 at 18:33, taking a pass from Protas in the slot and tucking the puck past Woll’s left skate.

John Carlson appeared to make it 3-1 at 10:32 of the second period on a slap shot from the point, but Toronto successfully challenged the play for goaltender interference by Nic Dowd.

Protas made it 3-1 at 17:48. Ovechkin’s shot was blocked, but Rasmus Sandin got the puck and made a cross-ice pass to Protas, who scored from the right circle.

After the Maple Leafs had a goal by Steven Lorentz disallowed midway through the third period, Nylander made it 3-2 at 15:51. Matthew Knies intercepted Tom Wilson’s pass at the blue line and drove to the net before Nylander tapped in the rebound.

With a 6-on-4 advantage, Marner tied it 3-3 with 48 seconds left when he one-timed a cross-ice pass from Morgan Rielly past Thompson.

