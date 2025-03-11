Maple Leafs recover for shootout win against Utah

William Nylander, Calle Jarnkrok, and Simon Benoit scored, and Joseph Woll made 29 saves for the Maple Leafs (39-22-3), who snapped a three-game losing streak. Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner each scored in the shootout.

“We got off to a great start,” Toronto coach Craig Berube said. “Our first period was really good. [We] made a couple of mistakes in the second… Right now, we're fighting through some adversity and the guys came through in the third, did a good job and ended up winning the shootout.”

The Maple Leafs will now head home after playing 11 of their past 13 games on the road.

“We did what we had to do,” Berube said. “This has been a long stretch for us on the road. We're 9-3-1 in this stretch, which is very good, so credit to our guys. They're battling and they had the battle tonight.”

Barrett Hayton, Nick Schmaltz, and Michael Carcone scored, and Karel Vejmelka made 23 saves for Utah (28-25-11), which has lost three of its past four games.

“There's a level of frustration we didn't get [two points], but there's a huge level of pride in the character we showed and how we managed our emotions, how we managed the game in those tough situations,” Utah coach Andre Tourigny said.