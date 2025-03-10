Maple Leafs at Utah projected lineups
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Pontus Holmberg -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok
Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo
Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers
Joseph Woll
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson
Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Max Pacioretty (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (knee)
Utah projected lineup
Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz
Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther
Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan
Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad
Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino
Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi
Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring
Karel Vejmelka
Jaxson Stauber
Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Michael Carcone
Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)
Status report
Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Stauber was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Sunday after goalie Connor Ingram entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. ... Utah defenseman Juuso Valimaki will miss the rest of the season after having surgery Monday to repair a torn ACL. He is expected to need 8-9 months to recover.