Maple Leafs at Utah projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (38-22-3) at UTAH (28-25-10)

10 p.m. ET; Utah16, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Bobby McMann -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Pontus Holmberg -- Scott Laughton -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Calle Jarnkrok

Morgan Rielly -- Brandon Carlo

Jake McCabe -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Philippe Myers

Joseph Woll

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson

Injured: Chris Tanev (upper body), Max Pacioretty (undisclosed), Jani Hakanpaa (knee)

Utah projected lineup

Clayton Keller -- Logan Cooley -- Nick Schmaltz

Alexander Kerfoot -- Barrett Hayton -- Dylan Guenther

Lawson Crouse -- Jack McBain -- Josh Doan

Liam O'Brien -- Kevin Stenlund -- Nick Bjugstad

Mikhail Sergachev -- John Marino

Olli Maatta -- Sean Durzi

Ian Cole -- Michael Kesselring

Karel Vejmelka

Jaxson Stauber

Scratched: Mattias Maccelli, Nick DeSimone, Michael Carcone

Injured: Robert Bortuzzo (lower body)

Status report

Each team held an optional morning skate. ... Stauber was recalled from Tucson of the American Hockey League on Sunday after goalie Connor Ingram entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. ... Utah defenseman Juuso Valimaki will miss the rest of the season after having surgery Monday to repair a torn ACL. He is expected to need 8-9 months to recover.

