Stolarz makes 26 saves, Maple Leafs defeat Kraken to win 3rd straight

Eeli Tolvanen scored for the Kraken (23-29-4), who have lost three straight (0-2-1) and five of their last six (1-4-1). Joey Daccord had 27 saves and added an assist on Tolvanen’s goal.

“I think maybe you’re going to have 11 scoring chances in this game. That’s not enough,” Seattle coach Dan Bylsma said. “I think at times, we’ve been better at having a shooting mentality, and getting guys around the blue paint. I think you can expect to get the pretty goals every now and again, but you’ve got to get a little hungry and a little dirtier to score the everyday goals.”

Myers made it 1-0 at 7:23 of the first period with a slap shot from the right point that deflected off Seattle forward Matty Beniers and past Daccord’s glove. It was Myers’ first goal as a Maple Leaf since signing a one-year contract on July 2.

“It obviously felt really good to see that one go in,” Myers, who hadn’t scored since Nov. 17, 2022, said. “For me, I was just trying to get the puck on net and got a fortunate bounce there. I’ll take it.”

McMann pushed it to 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:53 by standing at the top of crease and redirecting Morgan Rielly’s pass from the top of the right circle past Daccord’s right skate. The goal extended McMann’s road goal-scoring streak to five games.

“It’s fun hockey,” McMann, who has goals in four of his last five games, said. “Everybody wants to score goals, and I think more than anything, I just want to contribute and keep this team rolling with wins.”