Toronto Maple Leafs Quarter-Century Teams unveiled

Now that 2025 is here, the NHL is celebrating the past 25 years by revealing Quarter-Century Teams for each of the League's 32 franchises and the Arizona Coyotes.

Each club will be represented by a First Team and Second Team of six players -- three forwards, two defensemen and one goalie -- who played for the franchise after Jan. 1, 2000. The first and second teams were selected by broadcasters, national writers and local writers and NHL.com writers who have covered the respective teams, in addition to select former players.

The six players voted to each First Team will be on the ballot for the NHL All Quarter-Century Team that will be chosen via a fan vote that will start in February.

We continue today by revealing the First and Second Quarter-Century Teams for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Players are listed in alphabetical order:

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS QUARTER-CENTURY TEAMS

First Team

Forwards

Mitch Marner

Auston Matthews

Mats Sundin

Defensemen

Tomas Kaberle

Morgan Rielly

Goaltender

Ed Belfour

Forwards: Matthews already has put his fingerprints on the history of the Maple Leafs with a cache of awards that include the 2017 Calder Trophy voted as NHL rookie of the year, the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the League's top goal-scorer in 2021 (41), 2022 (60) and 2024 (69), and the 2022 Hart Trophy given to the NHL Most Valuable Player, becoming the first Maple Leafs player to win it in 67 years. He's scored 379 goals and needs 11 more to pass Darryl Sittler for second in team history behind Sundin (420), the 2012 Hockey Hall of Fame inductee who captained the Maple Leafs to four Stanley Cup Playoff series victories from 2000-04. Sundin played for Toronto from 1994-95 to 2007-08, and in the quarter century had 575 points (244 goals, 331 assists). Marner grew up in the Toronto area dreaming of playing for the Maple Leafs and has translated that into being the franchise's leading scorer since Jan. 1, 2000 (690 points (207 goals, 483 assists).

Defensemen: Kaberle arguably was one of the best rag-to-riches stories in franchise history, going from an eighth-round pick (No. 204) in the 1996 NHL Draft to Toronto's second all-time leading scorer among defensemen (520 points; 83 goals, 437 assists), trailing only Hall of Famer Borje Salming's 768 (148 goals, 620 assists). When it comes to the quarter century, it's Rielly who has the most points at his position (490; 84 goals, 406 assists) ahead of Kaberle (476; 74 goals, 402 assists). Rielly (829) and Kaberle (731) have played more games than anyone for the Maple Leafs since Jan. 1, 2000.

Goalie: Belfour's stint with the Maple Leafs was impactful even though it lasted just three seasons (2002-03 to 2005-06). He had 17 shutouts, most of any Toronto goalie in the quarter century. He's also second in wins since 2000 with 93, trailing only Frederik Andersen (149), who played 98 more games.