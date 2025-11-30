Matthews gets 1st goal since return in Maple Leafs win against Penguins

Ekman-Larsson extends point streak to 9 for Toronto; Crosby moves into top 15 on NHL's goals list

Maple Leafs at Penguins | Recap

By Wes Crosby
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

PITTSBURGH -- Auston Matthews scored for the first time in three games since returning from a lower-body injury, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won 7-2 against the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Matthews, who had an assist in a second straight game, missed five games from Nov. 13-22.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson, Bobby McMann and Nicolas Roy also each had a goal and an assist, and Morgan Rielly, Max Domi and Matthew Knies each had two assists for the Maple Leafs (11-11-3), who had lost eight of 10 (2-6-2), including 4-2 at the Washington Capitals on Nov. 28. Dennis Hildeby made 33 saves.

Sidney Crosby had a goal and an assist for the Penguins (12-7-5), who were 3-1-1 in their past five games. Arturs Silovs allowed four goals on 10 shots before being pulled just 4:53 into the second period; Tristan Jarry made 10 saves in relief after recording 26 in a 4-3 overtime win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Nov. 28.

Ekman-Larsson put Toronto ahead 1-0 on its first shot on goal at 6:46 of the first period, collecting a loose puck off his own pass attempt to Easton Cowan for a snap shot from the slot to extend his point streak to nine games (10 points; three goals, seven assists).

Ben Kindel tied it 1-1 eight seconds into a power play at 8:14 by batting the puck in out of midair after Steven Lorentz chopped it off Crosby’s stick and it bounced off Scott Laughton’s shoulder.

Cowan gave the Maple Leafs a 2-1 lead at 11:06 with a one-timer set up by William Nylander.

McMann made it 3-1 at 2:24 of the second period, tipping a shot from Rielly.

Dakota Joshua extended the lead to 4-1 at 4:53 on a wrist shot before Silovs was pulled.

Roy pushed it to 5-1 on a power play at 13:58, burying a snap shot after Domi stole the puck from Jarry to pass out front.

Crosby cut it to 5-2 at 4:37 of the third period with a backhand for his 16th goal this season and 641st in the NHL, passing Dave Andreychuk for 15th all-time.

Matthews scored his 10th goal of the season on a snap shot from the right circle, making it 6-2 at 7:14.

Robertson poked the puck off the stick of Penguins defenseman Mathew Dumba and scored on a snap shot at 13:16 for the 7-2 final.

