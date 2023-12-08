Woll makes 29 saves, injured in Maple Leafs win against Senators

Toronto extends point streak to 4; Bernard-Docker scores 1st NHL goal for Ottawa

Recap: Maple Leafs @ Senators 12.7.23

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Joseph Woll made 29 saves before leaving the game in the third period, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won 4-3 against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Woll needed to be helped off the ice at 10:22 with an apparent lower-body injury. He did not return. Martin Jones made nine saves in relief.

William Nylander scored the game-winning goal, and TJ Brodie and Jake McCabe each had two assists for the Maple Leafs (13-6-4), who extended their point streak to four games (3-0-1).

Jacob Bernard-Docker scored his first NHL goal, Josh Norris and Claude Giroux scored, and Anton Forsberg made 18 saves for the Senators (10-11-0), who had won consecutive games. 

Norris gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 19:34 of the first period. Jakob Chychrun’s flip pass from his own end bounced once in the neutral zone and landed on the stick of Norris, who beat Woll five-hole on a breakaway.

Mitchell Marner took a stretch pass from Morgan Rielly and scored with a wrist shot over Forsberg’s blocker to tie it 1-1 at 1:42 of the second period.

David Kampf gave Toronto a 2-1 lead at 17:40 when he stuffed in a rebound at the edge of the crease.

Calle Jarnkrok made it 3-1 at 3:35 of the third period. He finished a tic-tac-toe passing play with Max Domi and Nicholas Robertson on a 3-on-2 rush after Senators defenseman Travis Hamonic’s broken stick led to a turnover in the offensive zone.

Bernard-Docker cut it to 3-2 at 5:14 when his slap shot from the point beat Woll.

Nylander beat a heavily screened Forsberg with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle to make it 4-2 at 13:03.

Giroux scored a one-timer from the left circle with Forsberg on the bench for an extra attacker for the 4-3 final at 18:07.

