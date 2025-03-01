Knies breaks tie in 3rd, Maple Leafs edge Rangers for 4th straight win

Mitch Marner knocked down Igor Shesterkin’s attempt to rim the puck around the glass while behind his net and the loose puck came to Auston Matthews, who fed Knies in the slot for a shot that beat Shesterkin over his blocker for the 3-2 lead.

The goal came 2:34 after the Rangers tied it 2-2 at 3:47 of the third period short-handed. Nicholas Robertson turned the puck over just inside the offensive zone leading to a 2-on-1 where Will Cuylle deked Stolarz to the backhand after taking a pass from Mika Zibanejad.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson and William Nylander scored, and Anthony Stolarz made 33 saves for the Maple Leafs (37-20-2), who have won four in a row and seven of their past eight.

Zibanejad had a goal and an assist, and Shesterkin made 14 saves for the Rangers (29-26-4), who had won two in a row and three of their past four.

New York was without defenseman Adam Fox, who was placed on injured reserve after sustaining an upper-body injury in a 5-1 win over the New York Islanders on Tuesday.

Nylander put the Maple Leafs up 2-1 51 seconds into the second period. After taking a stretch pass from Jake McCabe at the Rangers blue line that sprung him on a breakaway, Nylander jammed a shot at the side of the net which sat on the goal line until Urho Vaakanainen inadvertently put it in off Shesterkin’s glove while trying to clear it.

The Maple Leafs went up 1-0 at 1:47 of the first period on the power play when Ekman-Larsson took a cross-slot pass from Max Domi and shot from above the right hashmarks.

Zibanejad tied it 1-1 at 13:08 when he redirected a pass from Will Borgen at the side of the net.