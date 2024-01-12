Barzal has 4 points for Islanders in OT victory against Maple Leafs

ELMONT, N.Y. -- Mathew Barzal scored 21 seconds into overtime to give the New York Islanders a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at UBS Arena on Thursday.
Barzal, who also had three assists, tapped in a pass from Noah Dobson after Bo Horvat won an offensive zone face-off.
"Oh, man, I was just waiting for it to trickle in," Barzal said. "I didn't get good wood on it. Great eyes by Dobson to find me backdoor."
Horvat, Kyle Palmieri, and Alexander Romanov also scored, and Dobson had four assists for the Islanders (19-12-10), who had lost two in a row. Ilya Sorokin made 32 saves.
"We knew we had a performance the other night that we didn't really like (5-2 loss to the Vancouver Canucks on Thursday)," New York coach Lane Lambert said. "... Our guys showed a lot of character, especially a lot of character going down 3-1 tonight, so it wasn't so much the line changes, it was just the resolve of our team and the group."
Auston Matthews scored two goals, and Martin Jones made 26 saves for the Maple Leafs (21-10-8), who had won four straight.
"Special teams were rotten tonight," Toronto coach Sheldon Keefe said. "Our power play, penalty kill, and overtime [were rotten]. That costs you games. Our power play had one chance and did nothing with it. It's as bad as we've looked on any power play, and on the penalty kill, the puck's in our net before we could blink to start the game."
Palmieri gave New York a 1-0 lead 40 seconds into the game with a power-play goal. His initial deflection of Dobson's point shot was stopped by Jones, but he tapped in the rebound from the edge of the crease.
Bobby McMann tied it 1-1 at 12:39. TJ Brodie kept the puck in at the blue line by sending a backhand pass to Noah Gregor, who then found McMann for a one-timer from the bottom of the right circle.
Matthews gave Toronto a 2-1 lead 26 seconds into the second period. He slid in a backhand from in front after two Islanders defensemen chased the play below the goal line.
Matthews then made it 3-1 at 2:40, beating Sorokin five-hole on a breakaway after Pontus Holmberg stripped the puck from Dobson in the Islanders' zone.
"I thought there was a lot of good we did in the game," Matthews said. "They're a good team. They play really well on both sides of the puck. They make it hard on you offensively, so I thought it was pretty back-and-forth. Just a game of inches out there."
Romanov cut it to 3-2 at 4:18, skating into the left circle and roofing a shot glove side just under the crossbar.
"All of [Jones'] body was on the right side," Romanov said. "I just picked my head up and saw the spot."
Horvat tied it 3-3 at 13:51 with a deflection of Dobson's point shot on a power play.
"I had a pretty good idea that [Horvat] got a stick on it," Dobson said. "Usually a pretty telling tale. The guys know when they get a stick on it. They make sure to let you know, but it was a great tip and obviously a great goal."
NOTES: Barzal extended his point streak to five games (two goals, seven assists). ... Dobson's four assists were an NHL career high. ... It was Matthews' 70th multigoal game, one behind Darryl Sittler for the most in Maple Leafs history.