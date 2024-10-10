Maple Leafs at Devils

MAPLE LEAFS (0-1-0) at DEVILS (2-0-0)

7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Max Pacioretty -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Bobby McMann

Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev

Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Dennis Hildeby

Anthony Stolarz

Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers

Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer

Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen

Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid

Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)

Status report

The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 1-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. ... Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Stolarz made 26 saves Wednesday. … Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … McMann could replace Reaves on the fourth line. ... Luke Hughes participated in the Devils optional morning skate Thursday but the defenseman will not be in the lineup.