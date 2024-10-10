Maple Leafs at Devils

MAPLE LEAFS (0-1-0) at DEVILS (2-0-0)
7 p.m. ET; MSG, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Domi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Max Pacioretty -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Bobby McMann
Morgan Rielly -- Chris Tanev
Oliver Ekman-Larsson -- Jake McCabe
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Dennis Hildeby
Anthony Stolarz
Scratched: Ryan Reaves, Timothy Liljegren, Philippe Myers
Injured: Joseph Woll (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Connor Dewar (upper body), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Fraser Minten (lower body), Dakota Mermis (upper body)
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Dawson Mercer
Ondrej Palat -- Erik Haula -- Stefan Noesen
Paul Cotter -- Curtis Lazar -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Seamus Casey -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid
Injured: Luke Hughes (left shoulder), Brett Pesce (fractured fibula)
Status report
The Maple Leafs did not hold a morning skate Thursday following a 1-0 loss at the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday. ... Hildeby could make his NHL debut after Stolarz made 26 saves Wednesday. … Woll, a goalie, was placed on injured reserve Wednesday. … McMann could replace Reaves on the fourth line. ... Luke Hughes participated in the Devils optional morning skate Thursday but the defenseman will not be in the lineup.