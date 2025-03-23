Predators score 5 straight, rally past Maple Leafs

Forsberg, Evangelista each has 3 points for Nashville, which ends skid at 4

Maple Leafs at Predators I Recap

By Robby Stanley
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

NASHVILLE -- Filip Forsberg had two goals and an assist for the Nashville Predators, who scored five straight times to rally for a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday.

Luke Evangelista had a goal and two assists for the Predators (26-35-8), who ended a four-game losing streak (0-3-1). Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Mitch Marner had a goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (42-25-3), who had won three in a row. Joseph Woll made 27 saves.

Toronto remained tied with the Florida Panthers for first place in the Atlantic Division with 87 points.

John Tavares gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead on the power play at 9:16 of the first period with a wrist shot from the slot off a pass from Marner. It’s the seventh time in his NHL career that Tavares has reached at least 30 goals in a season.

Marner gave Toronto a 2-0 lead at 13:05 on a one-timer off of a face-off win by Auston Matthews.

Scott Laughton appeared to score again for Toronto at 14:10, but the goal was overturned after a video review initiated by the NHL Situation Room determined there was high-sticking on the play.

Michael Bunting cut it to 2-1 at 1:39 of the second period on the power play. Fedor Svechkov won a puck battle behind the net and made a backhand pass to Bunting, who beat Woll glove side.

Kieffer Bellows tied it 2-2 at 9:15 on a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 3-2 lead at 19:13 of the second period on a rebound of his own shot in the goal crease on a 3-on-1 rush.

Evangelista extended it to 4-2 at 10:17 of the third period on a wrist shot from the slot off a cross-ice pass from Forsberg.

Forsberg scored an empty-net goal at 19:23 for the 5-2 final.

