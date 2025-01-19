Maple Leafs score 7 straight goals, come back to top Canadiens

Toronto rallies from 3-goal deficit, Ekman-Larsson gets 3 points

Maple Leafs at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Auston Matthews scored one of seven straight goals by the Toronto Maple Leafs in a come-from-behind 7-3 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Saturday.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson had a goal and two assists, Bobby McMann had a goal and an assist and Mitch Marner had two assists. Joseph Woll made 32 saves for Toronto (29-16-2), which trailed 3-0 in the first period.

Patrik Laine had a goal and an assist for Montreal (22-19-4), which ended a six-game point streak (5-0-1). Sam Montembeault made 27 saves.

The Maple Leafs scored twice in the second and five times in the third to overcome a three-goal deficit and win against the Canadiens for the third time in the history of the NHL’s longest rivalry.

Kirby Dach put Montreal up 1-0 at 5:08 of the first period when he one-timed a Kaiden Guhle pass and snapped a shot from the left hash marks to score with a delayed penalty against Toronto.

Laine made it 2-0 with a power-play goal at 18:21. He drove a one-timed slap shot from the top of the left face-off circle for his 11th goal in 17 games.

Lane Hutson and Nick Suzuki got the assists, the seventh time the pair has combined to set up a power-play goal by Laine.

Josh Anderson pushed it to 3-0 at 18:30, driving to the net to score on a backhand nine seconds after Laine’s goal.

McMann cut it to 3-1 at 9:32 of the second when he drove in on a 2-on-1 with William Nylander and scored on a wrist shot from the top of the right face-off circle.

Nicholas Robertson drew Toronto within 3-2 with a power-play goal at 18:46. He deflected Ekman-Larsson’s point shot past Montembeault from the slot.

Nylander scored 24 seconds into the third period to tie it 3-3. He drove past Hutson and deked Montembeault to put a backhand into a wide open net.

Ekman-Larsson made it 4-3 at 4:30 with Toronto’s second power-play goal on a wrist shot past Montembeault’s glove from the right point.

Matthews pushed it to 5-3 at 7:58 with a shorthanded goal on a slap shot from the top of the slot for his fourth goal in three games.

Steven Lorentz scored at 14:45 to make it 6-3, and David Kampf scored the Maple Leafs’ second shorthanded goal into an empty net at 18:26 for the 7-3 final.

