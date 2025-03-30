Tavares scores 2 more, Maple Leafs top Kings to take lead in Atlantic

Tavares extended his goal streak to five games (eight goals).

Auston Matthews had a short-handed goal and an assist for the Maple Leafs (44-25-4), who have won five of seven. Anthony Stolarz made 35 saves.

Toronto passed both the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning by a point for first place in the Atlantic Division. Florida has a game in hand.

Alex Laferriere scored, and Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves for the Kings (40-23-9), had won nine of 11 and had their franchise-record 15-game home point streak end (12-0-3).

Los Angeles had not lost in regulation at home since Jan. 20 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The Kings remained two points ahead of the Edmonton Oilers, who host the Calgary Flames Saturday, for second in the Pacific Division. Los Angeles has a game in hand.

Laferriere gave Los Angeles a 1-0 lead at 1:57 of the second period. He built up speed off the rush, getting past Maple Leafs defenseman Simon Benoit down the side boards and around the right circle to score on a backhand from the top of the crease.

Matthews tied it 1-1 with a short-handed goal 55 seconds into the third period on a wrist shot from the right circle. The goal was upheld after the Kings unsuccessfully challenged that Matthews had played the puck with a high stick in the buildup following a save of his initial short-handed breakaway.

Tavares gave Toronto a 2-1 lead at 12:04 during a 4-on-3 power play, sweeping in Matthews’ rebound from the right post.

Tavares then scored an empty-net goal at 18:35 for the 3-1 final.