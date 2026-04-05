Byfield scores 2nd goal in OT, Kings defeat Maple Leafs

Kempe had two goals and two assists and has six goals on a four-game goal streak for the Kings (31-26-19), who are 3-1-1 in their past five games. Panarin had a goal and two assists, and Darcy Kuemper made 14 saves.

“That’s a really weird game,” Los Angeles coach D.J. Smith said. “We created a ton and just shot ourselves in the foot. You know, 6-4 lead, we just made some poor decisions with the puck. … We’re gonna take that (win), and we’re gonna take the two points, and we’re just gonna throw the tape away and move on to the next one.”

Los Angeles is tied in points with the Nashville Predators for the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Western Conference but has fewer regulation wins (26-19).

“That’s the most important thing, to get the two points,” Kempe said. “Doesn’t matter what the score was or how we played.”

Matthew Knies had two goals and an assist, John Tavares had a goal and two assists, and Joseph Woll made 33 saves for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto had not lost when scoring at least six goals since a 7-6 overtime loss at the Florida Panthers on April 5, 2022.

“Certainly, the entertainment value was really high,” Tavares said. “For us, we had a lot of leads in this game, and I think for us to just (be) a little bit loose, execution, some of our decisions, just some mistakes that hurt us. But the investment, I think, the way we competed, emotionally, just the fight that was in our game, and the resolve that we showed mentally, we were able to fight back and give ourselves a chance to win it. And, obviously, didn’t execute well enough in overtime.”

Kempe’s second goal tied it 4-4 at 5:46 of the third period. He scored on a wrist shot from the high slot through traffic.

Kempe has 10 points (six goals, four assists) in his past five games.

“I’m playing with really good players, and, yeah, just trying to get open and do my work out there, and not try to think about it too much,” Kempe said. “But obviously, it’s crucial games that we have to play, so obviously I’m happy that I can contribute and do my part.”