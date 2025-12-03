Maple Leafs defeat Panthers, get 3rd win in past 4 games

Stecher, Joshua each has goal, assist for Toronto; Florida drops 3rd straight

TOR at FLA | Recap

By George Richards
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

SUNRISE, Fla. -- Troy Stecher and Dakota Joshua each had a goal and an assist, and the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Florida Panthers 4-1 at Amerant Bank Arena on Tuesday.

It was the first time the teams faced each other since the Panthers won 6-1 in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Second Round on May 18.

Bobby McMann had two assists, and Joseph Woll made 26 saves for Toronto (12-11-3), which has won three of its past four.

Sam Reinhart scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky made 26 saves for Florida (12-12-1), which has lost three in a row and four of five.

Stecher gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead at 5:24 of the first period, scoring with a point shot through traffic.

Joshua made it 2-0 at 7:54. He took a pass from McMann on the rush and shot over Bobrovsky’s right pad.

Reinhart, playing his 800th NHL game, cut it to 2-1 with a short-handed goal at 14:43 of the second period. After winning a puck battle in the left corner, Anton Lundell found Reinhart alone in the slot, where he waited out Woll and beat him over the glove.

Scott Laughton gave Toronto a 3-1 lead at 12:18 of the third period with his first goal of the season, scoring on a bouncing puck in front of the net.

John Tavares scored into an empty net at 19:41 for the 4-1 final.

Latest News

Mailbag: Oilers’ potential interest in Jarry; Blue Jackets trade targets

PWHL notebook: Seattle expansion team sets U.S. attendance record

Zegras has ‘found himself at home’ since trade to Flyers 

Hockey history dotted with humor, assorted one-liners

Gavrikov scores in OT, Rangers rally to top Stars

Stamkos gets 1,200th NHL point, Predators cruise past Flames

Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Sorokin makes 27 saves, Islanders end Lightning's 7-game winning streak

Seider gets 3 points, Red Wings defeat Bruins to end 4-game slide

Rangers sign Make-A-Wish honoree to 1-day contract

NHL Status Report: Walker out at least 8 weeks for Blues with upper-body injury

Markov starts celebrations early ahead of ceremony

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Foerster out 2-3 months for Flyers with upper-body injury

Countdown to 2026 Winter Classic: Celebrating outdoor hockey in Florida

Binnington, Montgomery ‘good’ after verbal exchange during Blues loss

MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for November

Wallstedt named NHL Rookie of the Month for November