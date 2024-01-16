Maple Leafs at Oilers

MAPLE LEAFS (21-12-8) at OILERS (23-15-1)
9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Pontus Holmberg -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok
Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor
Morgan Rielly -- T.J. Brodie
Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
Martin Jones
Ilya Samsonov
Scratched: William Lagesson, Nicholas Robertson, Conor Timmins
Injured: None
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele
Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan
Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown
Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais
Stuart Skinner
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: Philip Kemp
Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)
Status report
Marner gets bumped up to Matthews' right wing, while Nylander moves down to the second line. … McMann will play after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. … Giordano also returns after he was a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. ... McLeod is back after missingone game with an illness.