Maple Leafs at Oilers

MAPLE LEAFS (21-12-8) at OILERS (23-15-1)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Pontus Holmberg -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- T.J. Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: William Lagesson, Nicholas Robertson, Conor Timmins

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Kemp

Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)

Status report

Marner gets bumped up to Matthews' right wing, while Nylander moves down to the second line. … McMann will play after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. … Giordano also returns after he was a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. ... McLeod is back after missingone game with an illness.