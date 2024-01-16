Maple Leafs at Oilers

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (21-12-8) at OILERS (23-15-1)

9 p.m. TVAS, SNW, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Pontus Holmberg -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Matthew Knies -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Tyler Bertuzzi -- Max Domi -- Calle Jarnkrok

Bobby McMann -- David Kampf -- Noah Gregor

Morgan Rielly -- T.J. Brodie

Simon Benoit -- Jake McCabe

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

Martin Jones

Ilya Samsonov

Scratched: William Lagesson, Nicholas Robertson, Conor Timmins

Injured: None

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Evander Kane -- Leon Draisaitl -- Warren Foegele

Mattias Janmark -- Ryan McLeod -- Derek Ryan

Adam Erne -- James Hamblin -- Connor Brown

Darnell Nurse -- Cody Ceci

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Brett Kulak -- Vincent Desharnais

Stuart Skinner

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: Philip Kemp

Injured: Sam Gagner (undisclosed)

Status report

Marner gets bumped up to Matthews' right wing, while Nylander moves down to the second line. … McMann will play after missing one game with an undisclosed injury. … Giordano also returns after he was a healthy scratch for a 4-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday. ... McLeod is back after missingone game with an illness.

Latest News

Vegas Jack Eichel injury status week to week after surgery

Eichel out week to week for Golden Knights after lower-body surgery
Tampa Bay Lightning 2024 pirate jerseys

Lightning release annual special edition Gasparilla jerseys
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

DFS picks, projections for upcoming games
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Fantasy top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups
nhl fantasy hockey podcast betting pools futures

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast
NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast available now

NHL | Action Network collaboration podcast
NHL Draft Class Podcast Artyom Levshunov most complete package

Levshunov, 'most complete package for a defenseman,' discussed on 'NHL Draft Class' podcast
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Phil Esposito ‘absolutely a fan of’ Connor McDavid

Esposito ‘absolutely a fan of’ McDavid on 60th anniversary of NHL debut
Steven Stamkos won't be traded, Julien BriseBois says

Stamkos won't be traded from Lightning prior to Deadline, GM says
NHL Buzz news and notes January 16

NHL Buzz: Kane out remainder of road trip for Red Wings
NHL betting odds for January 16 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 16
Jason Dickinson signs two year contract with Chicago Blackhawks

Dickinson signs 2-year, $8.5 million contract with Blackhawks
Los Angeles Kings goalie Cam Talbot making most of one year contract

Talbot making most of 1-year deal with Kings 
NHL On Tap News and Notes January 16

NHL On Tap: Oilers face Maple Leafs seeking 11th straight win
Women in Hockey: Marie-Philip Poulin

Women in Hockey: Marie-Philip Poulin
Sitting Down with Sergei Brylin

Brylin talks Devils Ring of Honor induction, Cup memories in Q&A with NHL.com