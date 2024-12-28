Marner scores natural hat trick, Maple Leafs cruise past Red Wings

Detroit (13-18-4) has lost four straight. Cam Talbot made 16 saves on 21 shots before being replaced by Alex Lyon for the third period. Lyon stopped the two shots he faced.

“From a coaching perspective, it was exciting to be back there, but we’ve got work to do – that’s fairly evident,” said McLellan, who replaced Derek Lalonde on Thursday. “This game allows us a road map – we know where we will begin in practice tomorrow.

“You don’t have to be a hockey expert to see some of our entry coverages and D-zone parts of the play need to be fixed.”

Toronto took a 1-0 lead at 2:29 when Kampf scored his first goal of the season and 44th of his career in his 500th NHL game.

Marner made it 2-0 at 8:16, one-timing Tavares’ blind between the legs pass for his 11th goal of the season.

“The way the play developed, I was pretty sure he was going to be there,” Tavares said. “I just wanted to make a quick play before they could reset the defense.”

Marner put Toronto ahead 3-0 at 19:28, scoring off a William Nylander cross-ice pass with Lucas Raymond in the penalty box.

“It is great to get a hat trick, but the first two goals only came because of great passes from my teammates,” Marner said. “I’m just trying to find some quiet ice and take advantage of the chances they are providing."

Marner finished off his natural hat trick at 16:23 of the second period, tipping Oliver Ekman-Larsson’s shot past Talbot.