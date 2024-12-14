Maple Leafs at Red Wings projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (18-9-2) at RED WINGS (11-14-4)
7 pm ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi
Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Pontus Holmberg
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Dennis Hildeby
Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Red Wings projected lineup
Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond
Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat
Joe Veleno -- Andrew Copp -- Vladimir Tarasenko
Tyler Motte -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren
Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry
Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl
Ville Husso
Jack Campbell
Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer
Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Cam Talbot (lower body)
Status report
Each team recalled a goalie from the American Hockey League (Hildeby, Campbell) after Stolarz and Talbot were injured Thursday. Campbell is the fifth Red Wings goalie of the season, joining Lyon, Talbot, Husso and Sebastian Cossa. … McMann was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... The Maple Leafs assigned forward Nikita Grebenkin to Toronto of the American Hockey League.