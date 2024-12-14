Maple Leafs at Red Wings projected lineups

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (18-9-2) at RED WINGS (11-14-4)

7 pm ET; FDSNDET, NHLN, SNP, SNO, CBC

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies-- Auston Matthews -- Mitch Marner

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Fraser Minten -- Max Domi

Steven Lorentz -- Connor Dewar -- Pontus Holmberg

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Dennis Hildeby

Scratched: Nicholas Robertson, Phillippe Myers, Ryan Reaves

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), David Kampf (lower body), Calle Jarnkrok (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Red Wings projected lineup

Michael Rasmussen -- Dylan Larkin -- Lucas Raymond

Patrick Kane -- J.T. Compher -- Alex DeBrincat

Joe Veleno -- Andrew Copp -- Vladimir Tarasenko

Tyler Motte -- Marco Kasper -- Jonatan Berggren

Simon Edvinsson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Jeff Petry

Erik Gustafsson -- Justin Holl

Ville Husso

Jack Campbell

Scratched: Albert Johansson, Christian Fischer

Injured: Alex Lyon (lower body), Cam Talbot (lower body)

Status report

Each team recalled a goalie from the American Hockey League (Hildeby, Campbell) after Stolarz and Talbot were injured Thursday. Campbell is the fifth Red Wings goalie of the season, joining Lyon, Talbot, Husso and Sebastian Cossa. … McMann was activated from injured reserve and will return after missing seven games with a lower-body injury. ... The Maple Leafs assigned forward Nikita Grebenkin to Toronto of the American Hockey League.

