Coach’s Challenge: TOR @ DAL – 8:27 of Second Period

NHL-Shield

Challenge Initiated By: Toronto

Type of Challenge: Off-Side

Result: Call on the ice is overturned – No Goal Dallas

Explanation: The play on the ice was challenged under Rule 38 – Coach’s Challenge. Rule 38.1 states, “In all Coach’s Challenge situations, the original call on the ice will be overturned if, and only if, a conclusive and irrefutable determination can be made on the basis of video evidence that the original call on the ice was clearly not correct. If a review is not conclusive and/or there is any doubt whatsoever as to whether the call on the ice was correct, the original call on the ice will be confirmed.”

Video review determined that Dallas’ Roope Hintz preceded the puck into the offensive zone and was in an off-side position prior to Mavrik Bourque’s goal. According to Rule 38.9, “The standard for overturning the call in the event of a “GOAL” call on the ice is that the NHL Situation Room, after reviewing any and all available replays and consulting with the On-Ice Official(s), determines that one or more Players on the attacking team preceded the puck into the attacking zone prior to the goal being scored and that, as a result, the play should have been stopped for an “Off-Side” infraction; where this standard is met, the goal will be disallowed.”

The clock is reset to show 11:42 (8:18 elapsed time), when the off-side infraction occurred.

Latest News

Zetterlund scores twice, Senators defeat Bruins for 4th straight win

Sabres edge Devils, extend winning streak to 6 games

Forsberg stays hot, helps Predators get past Rangers

Stars pull away from Maple Leafs for 4th win in row

MacKinnon scores twice, Avalanche end Wild's winning streak at 7

Lemieux congratulates Crosby on Penguins career points record

NHL Status Report: Miller week to week for Rangers with upper-body injury

Crosby passes Lemieux for most points in Penguins history

Seider scores in OT, Red Wings complete home-and-home sweep of Capitals

NHL STREET Championships connects with fans of all ages before Winter Classic

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings

Jack Hughes to return from finger injury for Devils against Sabres

Grzelcyk fined maximum for cross-checking in Blackhawks game

NHL EDGE stats comparison: Makar vs. Quinn Hughes

NHL EDGE stats leaders for 2025-26 season

NHL On Tap: Wild host Avalanche, seek 8th straight win