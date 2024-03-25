Andersen makes 31 saves, Hurricanes hold off Maple Leafs

Andersen improved to 6-0-0 since returning on March 7 after missing 50 games with a blood clotting issue. He is 10-1-0 this season.

Sebastian Aho and Brady Skjei scored for the Hurricanes (45-20-7), who are 9-1-1 in their past 11 games.

Nicholas Robertson scored for the Maple Leafs (40-21-9), who had won two in a row and four of their past six. Joseph Woll made 41 saves.

Skjei gave Carolina a 1-0 lead at 1:06 of the first period. He took a pass from Jordan Staal and scored on a wrist shot under Woll’s left arm.

Aho extended it to 2-0 at 13:35 on the power play. His pass attempt across the slot deflected off the left skate of Toronto defenseman Jake McCabe and into the net. The goal extended Aho's point streak to six games (six goals, six assists).

Robertson cut it to 2-1 at 8:49 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the right face-off circle off a short pass from Auston Matthews.