Nylander has hat trick, Maple Leafs defeat Flames

Auston Matthews had three assists, Matthew Knies had a goal and an assist, and John Tavares and Bobby McMann each scored for the Maple Leafs (32-19-2), who have won two in a row after a three-game losing streak. Joseph Woll made 23 saves.

Toronto forward Mitch Marner, who was a game-time decision, did not play and is day to day with a lower-body injury. Marner, who will represent Canada at the 4 Nations Face-Off, leads the Maple Leafs and is tied for fourth in NHL scoring with 70 points (16 goals, 54 assists).

Matt Coronato, Yegor Sharangovich and Joel Farabee scored, and Dustin Wolf made 24 saves for the Flames (26-20-7), who have lost four of six.

Coronato gave the Flames a 1-0 lead at 14:16. His initial rebound attempt was blocked by Chris Tanev, but he followed it up and shot over a downed Woll on a 5-on-3 power play.

Nylander, who will represent Sweden at the 4 Nations Face-Off, tied it 1-1 at 2:36 of the second period with a one-timer by Wolf's blocker on a cross-slot feed from Knies on the power play.

Tavares scored 41 seconds later to put Toronto up 2-1 with a backhand by Wolf's glove from the slot on another power play.

Sharangovich evened it 2-2 at 5:58 with a deflection of MacKenzie Weegar's one-timer on another 5-on-3 power play.

McMann gave the Maple Leafs a 3-2 lead at 12:28 with a snap shot by Wolf's blocker off a 2-on-1 rush, and Nylander pushed it to 4-2 at 18:18 when he beat Wolf's glove with a low wrist shot off the rush.

Knies poked a loose puck over the goal line after Wolf stopped Matthews on a breakaway to make it 5-2 at 5:44 of the third period.

Farabee scored his first with the Flames, a tip on a Jonathan Huberdeau shot, to cut the lead to 5-3 at 6:02. He was acquired along with Morgan Frost in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday for Andrei Kuzmenko and Jakob Pelletier.

Nylander completed his second NHL hat trick into an empty net with 44 seconds remaining for the 6-3 final.