Maple Leafs at Flames projected lineups

Status report

Marner will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Tuesday and missed practice Monday because of maintenance. … Domi is expected to skate on the top line if Marner cannot play. ...Ekman-Larsson will also be a game-time decision after leaving a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Barrie is expected to return in place of Miromanov, a defenseman.