Maple Leafs at Flames projected lineups

MAPLE LEAFS (31-19-2) at FLAMES (26-19-7)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN4
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi
Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson
Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves
Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev
Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson
Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins
Joseph Woll
Matt Murray
Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Philippe Myers, Dakota Mermis
Injured: Mitch Marner (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee
Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Martin Pospisil -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich
Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- Rasmus Andersson
Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar
Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal
Dustin Wolf
Dan Vladar
Scratched: Clark Bishop, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)
Status report
Marner will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Tuesday and missed practice Monday because of maintenance. … Domi is expected to skate on the top line if Marner cannot play. ...Ekman-Larsson will also be a game-time decision after leaving a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Barrie is expected to return in place of Miromanov, a defenseman.