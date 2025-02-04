Maple Leafs at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (31-19-2) at FLAMES (26-19-7)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, TSN4

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Matthew Knies -- Auston Matthews -- Max Domi

Max Pacioretty -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Bobby McMann -- Pontus Holmberg -- Nicholas Robertson

Steven Lorentz -- David Kampf -- Ryan Reaves

Jake McCabe -- Chris Tanev

Morgan Rielly -- Oliver Ekman-Larsson

Simon Benoit -- Conor Timmins

Joseph Woll

Matt Murray

Scratched: Nikita Grebenkin, Philippe Myers, Dakota Mermis

Injured: Mitch Marner (undisclosed), Calle Jarnkrok (hernia), Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Jonathan Huberdeau -- Nazem Kadri -- Joel Farabee

Blake Coleman -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Martin Pospisil -- Morgan Frost -- Yegor Sharangovich

Ryan Lomberg -- Kevin Rooney -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- Rasmus Andersson

Jake Bean -- MacKenzie Weegar

Tyson Barrie -- Brayden Pachal

Dustin Wolf

Dan Vladar

Scratched: Clark Bishop, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Connor Zary (knee), Kevin Bahl (upper body)

Status report

Marner will be a game-time decision; the forward did not participate in the Maple Leafs morning skate Tuesday and missed practice Monday because of maintenance. … Domi is expected to skate on the top line if Marner cannot play. ...Ekman-Larsson will also be a game-time decision after leaving a 4-3 win at the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday because of a lower-body injury. ... The Flames held an optional morning skate Tuesday. ... Barrie is expected to return in place of Miromanov, a defenseman.

