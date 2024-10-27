BOSTON -- Brad Marchand scored his 1st goal of the season at 2:26 of overtime to give the Boston Bruins a 4-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs at TD Garden on Saturday.
Marchand, Bruins recover to defeat Maple Leafs in OT
Scores 1st of season at 2:26 to end Boston’s 3-game skid; Matthews ties it late for Toronto
Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews sent a pass off the boards that David Pastrnak intercepted to create a 2-on-1 with Marchand, who was initially stopped in front before putting in the rebound with his backhand.
“I was more panicked because I missed two right before that that should have been in,” Marchand said. “So, it was nice that you didn’t let the group down when you had a Grade-A opportunity.”
Said Matthews: “I thought somebody was coming back, and as I went to pass it, I looked up and that wasn’t the case. So I just tried to get back and make a play. And yeah, just [an] unfortunate bounce.”
Matthews had tied it 3-3 at 18:43 of the third period with a redirection of Mitch Marner’s pass from the right point.
“Just a great entry there,” Marner said. “[Matthews] with speed to kick out to [John Tavares], and unbelievable pass cross-ice from ‘Johnny’ to me. Saw [Matthews] going back side, tried to hit the seam. Lucky enough it worked out, and he doesn’t miss those often.”
Pastrnak had a goal and an assist, Marchand also had an assist, and Jeremy Swayman made 20 saves for Boston (4-4-1), which ended an 0-2-1 skid.
Marner had three assists, and Matthews also had an assist for Toronto (4-4-1), which is 1-3-1 in its past five games. Anthony Stolarz made 30 saves.
“Coming back in the last minute there, I mean, that’s huge,” Stolarz said. “You got a point in this league, every point is huge. I mean, credit to them, they played a hard game tonight, and in overtime, 50-50 game. Anyone can get that extra point, and we were just on the wrong side of it tonight.”
The Maple Leafs had 32 seconds of a 5-on-3 power play after Bruins forward John Beecher was called for hooking at 12:03 of the first period with Morgan Geekie already in the penalty box for interference. However, Swayman kept the game scoreless by making the save on shots from Matthews and William Nylander.
“There was two empty nets and we just don’t put them in,” Maple Leafs coach Craig Berube said. “But it’ll come. I’m confident in this team, and they’ll get it going on the power play.”
Matthew Knies gave the Maple Leafs a 1-0 lead 35 seconds into the second period, punching in a loose puck that had been knocked off Matthews’ stick in front..
Pastrnak tied it 1-1 at 2:57 with a one-timer from the left face-off circle on the power play.
“It’s a great win, especially against our rivals. So, it’s huge,” Pastrnak said. “[I’m more happy] about the way we played today all game, the way we competed. Every line was on it.”
Morgan Rielly put the Maple Leafs ahead 2-1 at 7:44 during a 4-on-4, scoring with a one-timer off a sharp feed from Marner.
Justin Brazeau tied it 2-2 at 12:38, putting the rebound of Trent Frederic’s shot under the crossbar. The goal came after the Bruins failed to score on a four-minute power-play that occurred after Nylander was assessed a double minor for high-sticking Pastrnak at 8:24.
“It was big,” Brazeau said. “I think we did a good job after their first goal. We responded, and after the second one we did. I think our mindset the whole day was just keep looking forward, next shift. Obviously, [it] didn’t go our way on our power play, but we just worried about the next one and got it back."
Mark Kastelic gave the Bruins a 3-2 lead 36 seconds later, tapping in Beecher’s no-look backhand pass across the crease at 13:14.
“Not really [expecting that type of pass], to be honest, but it was a great play by him,” Kastelic said. “Luckily I had my stick on the ice and ready, and good things happen when you do that.”
NOTES: It was Matthews' seventh game-tying goal in the final two minutes of regulation, tying Mats Sundin and Ted Kennedy for the most in Maple Leafs history. … Marchand moved into a tie with Rick Middleton for fourth in Bruins history with his 402nd goal. He also became the third player in NHL history with 20 career overtime goals, joining Alex Ovechkin (26) and Sidney Crosby (20).