Marchand, Bruins recover to defeat Maple Leafs in OT

Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews sent a pass off the boards that David Pastrnak intercepted to create a 2-on-1 with Marchand, who was initially stopped in front before putting in the rebound with his backhand.

“I was more panicked because I missed two right before that that should have been in,” Marchand said. “So, it was nice that you didn’t let the group down when you had a Grade-A opportunity.”

Said Matthews: “I thought somebody was coming back, and as I went to pass it, I looked up and that wasn’t the case. So I just tried to get back and make a play. And yeah, just [an] unfortunate bounce.”