Maple Leafs at Bruins

MAPLE LEAFS (5-3-1) at BRUINS (8-0-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

William Lagesson -- John Klingberg

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: None

Injured: Jake McCabe (groin), Jake Muzzin (spine), Conor Timmins (lower body), Matt Murray (hip)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Matthew Poitras -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (fracture)

Suspended: Charlie McAvoy

Status report

Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice following the Maple Leafs' morning skate Thursday and is expected to start. ... Lohrei, Mitchell and Wotherspoon each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday following the injuries to defensemen Grzelcyk and Forbort, as well as the four-game suspension to McAvoy, a defenseman, for his illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during a 3-2 overtime win Monday. ... Forbort is day to day, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery; Grzelcyk is on long-term injured reserve.