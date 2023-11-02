Maple Leafs at Bruins

MAPLE LEAFS (5-3-1) at BRUINS (8-0-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS
Maple Leafs projected lineup
Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner
Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander
Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi
Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves
Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie
Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren
William Lagesson -- John Klingberg
Ilya Samsonov
Joseph Woll
Scratched: None
Injured: Jake McCabe (groin), Jake Muzzin (spine), Conor Timmins (lower body), Matt Murray (hip)
Bruins projected lineup
Pavel Zacha -- Matthew Poitras -- David Pastrnak
Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk
James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic
John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen
Hampus Lindholm -- Kevin Shattenkirk
Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo
Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell
Jeremy Swayman
Linus Ullmark
Scratched: None
Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (fracture)
Suspended: Charlie McAvoy
Status report
Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice following the Maple Leafs' morning skate Thursday and is expected to start. ... Lohrei, Mitchell and Wotherspoon each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday following the injuries to defensemen Grzelcyk and Forbort, as well as the four-game suspension to McAvoy, a defenseman, for his illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during a 3-2 overtime win Monday. ... Forbort is day to day, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery; Grzelcyk is on long-term injured reserve.