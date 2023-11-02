Maple Leafs at Bruins

Latest News

Karlsson, 3 other Penguins practice with neck guards

Karlsson, 3 Penguins teammates wear neck guard in practice
On Tap: Canucks can extend point streak to 6 games

NHL On Tap: Canucks can stretch point streak to 6 games at Sharks
Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios

Dorion out as Senators GM, replaced by Staios
Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest in NHL this season

Gudas' 101.69 mph shot fastest recorded in NHL this season
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory

Terry completes hat trick in OT, Ducks top Coyotes for 5th straight victory
Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues

Rantanen, Avalanche get back on track with win against Blues
Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup

Bruins, Maple Leafs ready for ‘important’ matchup
Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss

Oettinger makes 43 saves, Stars hand Flames 6th straight loss
Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week

Super 16: Golden Knights unanimous No. 1 for 3rd straight week
On Campus: NCAA free agents to watch this season

On Campus: Free agents to watch this season
Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record

Barkov ‘consistently great’ on way to Panthers games played record
Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers

Power breaks tie in 3rd period, Sabres defeat Flyers
Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury

Hart leaves Flyers game with mid-body injury
Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride

Mailbag: Hughes' hot start for Devils; Sabres find stride
NHL Buzz: Boldy expected to return for Wild

NHL Buzz: Boldy to return for Wild against Devils
NHL team theme night celebrations

NHL Cultural Celebrations/Community Theme Nights blog
Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Flyers, Sabres tape sticks blue during warmups to show support for Maine

Maple Leafs at Bruins

Projected_lineups_graphic_2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

MAPLE LEAFS (5-3-1) at BRUINS (8-0-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; HULU, ESPN+, SNO, TVAS

Maple Leafs projected lineup

Calle Jarnkrok -- Auston Matthews -- Mitchell Marner

Tyler Bertuzzi -- John Tavares -- William Nylander

Matthew Knies -- David Kampf -- Max Domi

Noah Gregor -- Pontus Holmberg -- Ryan Reaves

Morgan Rielly -- TJ Brodie

Mark Giordano -- Timothy Liljegren

William Lagesson -- John Klingberg

Ilya Samsonov

Joseph Woll

Scratched: None

Injured: Jake McCabe (groin), Jake Muzzin (spine), Conor Timmins (lower body), Matt Murray (hip)

Bruins projected lineup

Pavel Zacha -- Matthew Poitras -- David Pastrnak

Brad Marchand -- Charlie Coyle -- Jake DeBrusk

James van Riemsdyk -- Morgan Geekie -- Trent Frederic

John Beecher -- Patrick Brown -- Oskar Steen

Hampus Lindholm -- Kevin Shattenkirk

Mason Lohrei -- Brandon Carlo

Parker Wotherspoon -- Ian Mitchell

Jeremy Swayman

Linus Ullmark

Scratched: None

Injured: Matt Grzelcyk (upper body), Derek Forbort (undisclosed), Milan Lucic (lower body), Jakub Lauko (fracture)

Suspended: Charlie McAvoy

Status report

Samsonov was the first goalie off the ice following the Maple Leafs' morning skate Thursday and is expected to start. ... Lohrei, Mitchell and Wotherspoon each was recalled from Providence of the American Hockey League on Wednesday following the injuries to defensemen Grzelcyk and Forbort, as well as the four-game suspension to McAvoy, a defenseman, for his illegal check to the head of Florida Panthers defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson during a 3-2 overtime win Monday. ... Forbort is day to day, according to Bruins coach Jim Montgomery; Grzelcyk is on long-term injured reserve.